Beacon Media’s Graphic Artist Production Manager has been promoted to proud father.

Jorge Arroyo, along with the baby’s Mother Maria Cristina Vasquez, are delighted to introduce the arrival of their first born child: Zelda Rose Arroyo.

Weighing in at 6lbs. 1 ounce, this little bundle of joy came into their lives Nov. 26 at 10:38 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente.

Oh, yes and she measures 18 inches!