California Maintains Global Leadership with Cap and Trade Program Extension

The California Legislature recently passed legislation to extend California’s Cap and Trade Program, Assembly Bill 398, and strengthen air quality provisions in areas with the worst air pollution, Assembly Bill 617.

“Today’s vote extending California’s Cap and Trade Program means California will maintain its global leadership role in combating climate change,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “The air quality agreement also prioritizes the states most disadvantaged communities who face the greatest burden of pollution.”

Cap and Trade is one of several programs administered by the Air Resources Board (ARB) to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in accordance with the state’s climate targets (1990 levels by 2020, 40% below 1990 levels by 2030). Assembly Bill 617 adjusts air pollution penalties that haven’t changed since the 1970s taking away a competitive advantage for bad actors that haven’t been following the law.

“The utility sector in California has been at the forefront of greening our economy and as Chair of the Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy I am proud to support legislation that furthers that effort,” said Holden.