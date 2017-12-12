News

California Statewide Fire Summary

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017

– Courtesy photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

Almost 9,000 firefighters remain on the line, successfully making progress in some containment of the fires burning in southern California.  As of today, these fires have burned nearly 260,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,200 structures.

Red Flag Warnings remain for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and have been extended into Wednesday. Strong gusts of between 20 and 40 mph expected in the Los Angeles and Ventura county wind prone areas. Local gusts to between 15 and 25 mph expected below the hills of Montecito the next few nights. Humidity remains in the single digits coupled with Santa Ana wind gusts and warm temperatures continue to elevate fire danger. Warm and dry conditions continue across the state, with no chance of precipitation in the current forecast.

Wondering when you will be allowed to return home? There is safety hazardous that that officials have to address before determining if the area if safe. It is always our goal to get residents back in their homes as soon as possible. Once allowed back home there are things to look out for to keep you and your family safe, click here.

 

Fires of Interest:

Thomas Fire, Ventura/Santa Barbara County (more info…

Santa Paula

 234,200 acres, 20% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 18,000 homes threatened, 95,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

 

Lilac Fire, San Diego County (more info…)

Bonsall

• 4,100 acres, 92% contained

• Evacuations and road closures have been lifted

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Kagel Canyon

• 15,619 acres, 98% contained

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo)

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Santa Clarita

• 6,049 acres, 96% contained

 

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Brentwood

• 422 acres, 85% contained

December 12, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
December 2017
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching