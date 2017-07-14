Crime Trend Continues as Another Two Are Arrested in Arcadia for Residential Burglary

By Monica Sanchez

The possibility of residential burglary is a growing concern for many citizens in Arcadia, especially since it seems to be a persisting crime trend. In the last two weekly police blotters, the Arcadia Police Department released information about four recent burglaries. Some burglaries occurred on residences under construction while another was more aggressive, including a smashed rear window and ransacked bedrooms.

And on July 10, Monday evening, Arcadia officers responded to a call on the south side of town about three separate burglaries, which were all reported after 9 p.m. Soon after that call, a vigilant resident alerted officers about three males entering a yard on Naomi Avenue at 10:44 p.m. When the officers arrived on the scene, there was a parked car near the property, and its headlights flashed, raising suspicion and leading officers to approach the vehicle and peer inside.

Officers discovered two men wearing white paper jumpsuits lying down inside the car, one in the driver’s seat and the other in the backseat, attempting to hide. This suspicious behavior gave officers cause to investigate, and they uncovered gloves, a ski mask, and flashlights in the vehicle, which was a rental. But the third male reported by the resident was not located.

Officers checked the property in question to further investigate the scene, and they did not find any signs of forced entry. Nonetheless, the two males, Derrick E. Sankers, 21, and Antonio R. Watts, 22, were taken to the Arcadia City Jail, having been arrested for suspicion of residential burglary.

The Arcadia Police Department is doing what it can to prevent residential burglary from persisting as a crime trend, and they would appreciate residents’ continued efforts to stay vigilant.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5156. You can also remain anonymous by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google play or the App Store, or by visiting the website: http://lacrimestoppers.org.