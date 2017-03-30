2 Male Asians in Black Ford Crown Victoria Impersonating APD

March 30th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Recently, on a Friday evening, a man was sitting on a bus bench near Baldwin Avenue and Camino Real Avenue. A black Ford Crown Victoria pulled up behind the man through an adjacent business parking lot with the headlights shining in his direction. Two subjects got out of the Crown Vic, shining a spot light from the passenger side at the man. The two subjects approached the man telling him they were with Arcadia PD and to stand up. The subjects lifted their windbreakers revealing some sort of badge on their waists. One subject began to “pat-down” the man and removed his wallet and cell phone. The subject looked through the wallet but as an unknown person walked by, the subjects ran back to the Crown Vic, leaving the wallet and phone. There was no money in the wallet at the time. The subjects left and were last seen driving west on Huntington Drive.

The subjects were both described as male Asians, one 25-30 years old and the other 19-20 years old. Both had short dark hair and medium builds, wearing dark clothing and windbreakers. No weapons were seen, although the subjects told the victim they had weapons.

Arcadia PD has had no other reports similar to this, and although not arrests have been made, it is important to share the event with the community for awareness.

If APD officers are in plain clothes conducting enforcement, they will be readily identifiable, most often wearing marked raid jackets, shirts, or vests, and if not immediately involved with police action, will show their identification. All of our unmarked police vehicles are also equipped with blue/red emergency lighting.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5156. Or, if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Get detailed, up-to-date emails and text messages specific to your community from the Arcadia Police Department by registering for “Nixle” alerts at: https://local.nixle.com/register/ You can also register for alerts and advisory text messages only by texting your zip code to 888777. (Standard text messaging rates may apply, depending on your cell phone plan). Nixle provides community wires nationwide. Once registered, you can subscribe to messages from other areas that service your relatives or other loved ones, or other locations of interest to you.