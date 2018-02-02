Arcadia Crime Blotter Jan. 21- Jan. 27

Jan. 21

At approximately 2:34 a.m., an officer responded to a residence on the 1000 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a medical assist. The officer noticed an unsecured firearm inside the residence. The officer obtained consent from the subject to hold his firearms for safekeeping. While gathering the firearms, the officer discovered the subject was in possession of Non-California compliant firearms and a switch blade. The 40-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 2:49 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the Sprint Store, 651 West Duarte Road, regarding a theft report. An investigation revealed the suspect entered the store and asked an employee questions pertaining to a cellphone plan. When the employee left to retrieve the information he requested, the suspect grabbed a silver iPhone X from the display table and ran out of the store. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 22

Around 7:13 a.m., an officer responded to Arcadia Service Center, 40 East Duarte Road, regarding a report of vandalism. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect(s) spray painted the rear and driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 23

Just after 9:45 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Duarte Road and First Avenue for speeding. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered the 47-year-old male from Pasadena had been driving with an expired license. He was cited and released in the field. His vehicle was released to a licensed driver

At approximately 7:44 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of San Luis Rey Road regarding the report of a burglary. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) entered the home by breaking a rear sliding glass door. The suspects ransacked the residence and fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 24

Around 1:33 p.m., an officer responded to Motel 6, 225 West Colorado Place, regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect stole the victim’s vehicle sometime during the previous night. The unoccupied vehicle was later recovered by San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, damaged and stripped. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Shortly after 1:52 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of La Cadena Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. The victim discovered an unknown suspect had smashed the passenger side window of his vehicle and stole his suitcase sometime during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Jan. 25

Around 6:16 p.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department regarding a report of domestic violence. An investigation revealed the suspect began arguing with his fiancé over text messages. The suspect then kneed her in the stomach, slapped her and punched her several times, causing visible injury. An Emergency Protective Order was issued and the 25-year-old male from Arcadia was located, arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Palm Drive regarding an burglary alarm activation. Officers discovered an open window with pry marks to the rear of the residence. The property loss could not be determined at the time due to the residents residing out of the country for most of the year. The unknown suspect(s) fled the scene with an unknown amount of stolen property in an unknown direction.

Jan. 26

Just after 1:09 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Huntington Drive and Baldwin Avenue for making an unsafe left turn, failing to stop at a red light and having no license plates displayed. The officer discovered the 25-year-old female from Alhambra was driving without a license and was on probation for fraud. Further investigation revealed the driver and three passengers were in possession of stolen mail, stolen identification information, a fraudulent check and a burglary tool. One subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver along with the 34-year-old male from El Monte, 19-year-old female from San Gabriel and 20-year-old female from Los Angeles, were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 3:13 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of West La Sierra Drive regarding the report of a burglary. The resident was awoken by an unknown sound and went to investigate the sound. At that time she noticed her rear sliding glass door had been smashed and two men were standing outside of her window. The suspects saw her and quickly fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 321 East Huntington Drive, regarding a robbery that had just occurred. An investigation revealed the suspect entered the hotel lobby carrying a black handgun in one hand and a black plastic briefcase in the other. The suspect demanded “all of the money” from the desk clerk. The clerk gave him all of the cash from the drawer and the suspect told her to get down behind the counter. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, in his forties, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, wearing a black hat, a black windbreaker jacket, jeans, and a black mask covering his face.

Jan. 27

At approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. The victim last saw her vehicle parked in her designated parking spot. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect abandoned a vehicle nearby that had been reported stolen from Duarte. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.

Just after 9:19 a.m., an officer responded to Macy’s, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a subject detained for vandalism. A Loss Prevention Officer witnessed a subject remove security sensors from several pairs of jeans, leaving the jeans damaged. The subject was found to be in possession of magnets, knives and an electric engraver. The 25-year-old male from Camarillo was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.