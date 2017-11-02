Arcadia Crime Blotter Oct. 22 – Oct. 28

Oct. 22

Shortly before 7:35 a.m., an officer responded to the 2100 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle report. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered the 49-year-old male from Hesperia was driving with expired registration, had two fraudulent plates on the vehicle, and had a fraudulent registration sticker. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located stolen mail, burglary tools, and possible stolen electronics. A records check revealed the suspect also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 2:09 p.m., an officer responded to a business complex in the 800 block of West Duarte Road regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect used a heating device to char and melt the elevator button and metal panel sometime during the previous evening. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Oct. 23

Just after 8:41 a.m., an officer responded to a doctor’s office at 300 West Huntington Drive regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed a male suspect entered the business, stole a key, and damaged a piece of medical equipment before fleeing. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, balding, wearing eye glasses, a dark grey shirt, black shorts, and a backpack. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 9:51 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Palm Drive regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed two male suspects entered the residence through an open window, encountered the victim, and fled in an unknown direction. They stole a laptop and left behind a police radio scanner. An area search was conducted but the suspects were not located. The suspects are described as light skinned, in their early 20’s, and wearing black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 24

Around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Coronado Drive regarding a burglary report. Officers determined unknown suspects entered the residence by forcing open a rear window, they ransacked the location, and fled with cash, jewelry, handbags, and a designer watch. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 9:13 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Harvard Drive regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole more than $3,000 in electronics and sunglasses before fleeing. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Oct. 25

Shortly after 1:29 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2000 block of South Seventh Avenue regarding a fraud report. The victim stated she responded to the suspect’s Craigslist ad to rent a house. Upon further investigation by the victim, she discovered the home was legitimately for sale but the rental offer was fraudulent. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Naomi Avenue. A witness stated the suspect vehicle was swerving before colliding into the center median. An officer contacted the driver and detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect was driving with a blood alcohol content of .162%. The 65-year-old male from Huntington Park was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The suspect was also found to have a suspended license due to a previous DUI and did not have the required interlock device on his vehicle. These additional offenses were added to his list of charges.

Oct. 26

Before 12:39 a.m., an officer responded to The Eye Shop, 288 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects smashed the front glass door, grabbed 26 pairs of designer sunglasses, and fled in an unknown direction.

A witness described the first suspect as 5’5” tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. The second suspect is described as 5’3” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 4:55 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of Sharon Road regarding a mail theft report. Surveillance footage revealed a male suspect exited the passenger side of the vehicle and removed the victim’s mail from her mailbox at approximately 4:00 p.m. on October 25th. The suspect then returned to the black, 4-door vehicle and fled eastbound. The passenger is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30-years-old, with a medium build, wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo, and a black shirt. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 27

At about 6:23 a.m., an officer responded to Rite Aid, 165 East Foothill Boulevard, regarding a commercial burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed three suspects used a crowbar to pry open the exterior door, then they proceeded to the pharmacy where they placed numerous bottles of pharmaceuticals in a trash can. They returned to their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. All three suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts pulled over their faces and gloves. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 6:58 a.m., an officer responded to the 1200 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a transient sleeping in front of the business location. During a consensual search of the 24-year-old male transient of Arcadia, the officer located LSD, a controlled substance. A records check revealed the suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Shortly after 9:58 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Duarte Road for having a broken tail light. Upon contacting the driver, he stated he had a suspended license. A records check revealed the driver, a 22-year-old male from Sylmar, also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located methamphetamine, cocaine, and stolen credit cards. An 18-year-old male passenger from Sylmar was also arrested for Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance and both were transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Oct. 28

At approximately 9:19 p.m., an officer responded to Victoria’s Secret, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a grand theft report. An investigation revealed two suspects entered the store, filled empty shopping bags with more than $2,100.00 worth of merchandise, and exited the store, failing to make payment.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, wearing a black sweatshirt, black T-shirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35-years-old, with a shaved head, wearing a blue T-shirt, and grey sweatpants. The investigation is ongoing.