Arcadia Crime Blotters: Aug 20 – Aug 26

Aug. 20

Shortly before 6:33 p.m., officers responded to A Wireless, 655 West Duarte Road, Unit A, regarding a robbery report. Officers determined two unknown suspects entered the open store, demanded access to the safe as they displayed a handgun, and fled in an awaiting vehicle with approximately 50 cell phones. Both suspects are described as tall black males, wearing hooded sweatshirts with their faces covered. They fled in a grey Honda Civic. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 21

Just after 1:06 a.m., an officer noticed a large amount of water coming from a public waterline located in the center median near the 5500 block of Peck Road. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect attempted to steal a portion of the copper pipe. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 6:43 a.m., an officer responded to Motel 6, 225 Colorado Place, regarding a theft report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect entered the victim’s room and stole a laptop sometime during the previous day. The investigation is ongoing,

At approximately 5:50 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Leroy Avenue regarding a fraud report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect used the victim’s banking information to complete two PayPal transfers resulting in a total loss of nearly $2000. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained their information. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 22

Around 1:54 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Arcadia Avenue for speeding. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Through a series of tests, the officer concluded the suspect, a 36-year-old male from Arcadia, had a blood alcohol content of 0.175%. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 11:49 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed a physical altercation occurred between two wives, resulting in the suspect biting the victim. The 30-year-old female from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Aug. 23

Shortly after 2:17 a.m., officers responded to 24 Hour Fitness, 125 North First Avenue, regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed a decoy purse inside of a bait vehicle containing property and a tracking device to combat the increase of vehicle burglaries from gym parking lots. An investigation revealed unknown suspects stole the purse from the locked vehicle, and then discarded the purse, its contents, and the tracker along the 210 Freeway connector to the 605 Freeway. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 12:37 p.m., an officer responded to Nordstrom, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect, an 18-year-old female employee from El Monte, had performed various fraudulent transactions resulting in her stealing more than $200 from the store. She was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Aug. 24

Before 8:10 a.m., an officer responded to a carport in the 00 block of Fano Street regarding a vandalism report. The officer determined an unknown suspect shattered the front windshield and deflated all four tires. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 11:37 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a grand theft report. The owner of a tour company stated a former employee performed 2 tours resulting in the collection of $9,421.00 from the customers. The suspect, a 29-year-old from Rosemead, then did not forward the money to the business owner. When confronted, the suspect said he did not have the money and stopped responding to messages. The company is not desirous of prosecution.

Aug. 25

At about 12:29 a.m., an officer initiated an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Savers, 16 East Live Oak Avenue. Upon contacting the occupants, the officer noticed a methamphetamine pipe in plain view. The driver then admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. The 48-year-old male from Temple City was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Aug. 26

Shortly after 5:01 a.m., an officer initiated consensual contact with a subject who was asleep on the sidewalk near the intersection of Third Street and Bonita Street. Upon contacting the subject, the officer observed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. The suspect, a 25-year-old male from Lomita, was unable to care for himself so he was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Before 3:40 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect charged $285.00 to the victim’s new Capital One credit card without her permission. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her personal information. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The victim stated she returned to her vehicle and noticed one continuous scratch along both passenger side doors. She believes the suspect is a white male who was upset about where she parked, possibly because he wanted to park there. The investigation is ongoing.