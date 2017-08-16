Arcadia Crime Blotters: Aug 6 – Aug 12

Aug. 6

Shortly before 2:02 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer determined an unknown suspect stole the victim’s locked vehicle sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. The unoccupied vehicle was later located in the mall parking lot. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Aug. 7

Just after 9:19 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Baldwin Avenue and the 210 Freeway off ramp for the driver not wearing his seatbelt. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered the suspect, a 21-year-old male from Pasadena, was driving without a license and the license had been suspended. The passenger, an 18-year-old female from Pasadena, also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Both were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 2:55 p.m., an officer responded to the Los Angeles County Department of Agriculture, 12300 Lower Azusa Road, regarding a commercial burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) cut the locked fence to the location, entered a locked storage container, and stole various tools before fleeing. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 9:03 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Sandra Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspects entered the home while it was being fumigated and fled with high-end jewelry and handbags. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 8

Aug. 9

Shortly after 10:05 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Palm Drive regarding a burglary. The officer discovered unidentified suspect(s) entered the residence by smashing a rear window and stole an unknown amount of property before fleeing. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 10:29 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Wistaria Avenue regarding a burglary report. A witness reported seeing two black males fleeing from the location. An investigation revealed the suspects entered through an open second story window, ransacked the bedroom, and fled in a black Toyota RAV 4. Assisting officers were unable to locate the vehicle or suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 10

Before 8:44 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Huntington Drive and Santa Clara Street for having expired registration. Upon contacting the driver, a 45-year-old male from San Dimas, the officer discovered he was on active probation for burglary. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located burglary tools and numerous items of stolen property. Then during a consensual search of their hotel room at the Santa Anita Inn, the officers located additional stolen property, drug paraphernalia, and credit card making materials. Five additional suspects had fled the room; three were located and arrested for various charges. The arrestees include a 40-year-old male from Glendora, a 26-year-old female from Arcadia, and a 34-year-old female from Glendora.

Around 11:50 a.m., an officer responded to Zumiez, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a petty theft report. An investigation revealed a 15-year-old male from Arcadia concealed two shirts in his backpack before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The juvenile was cited and released to his parent.

At about 1:07 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Woodruff Avenue and Albert Way for being reported stolen out of Arcadia on May 27th. An investigation revealed the driver had placed a stolen license plate on his vehicle and both he and the passenger were in possession of bolt and wire cutters. The 59-year-old male driver from Temple City and a 67-year-old male passenger from Temple City were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Aug. 11

Just before 10:42 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Longden Avenue and Holly Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle speed away but eventually yielded at the intersection of Longden Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue. An investigation revealed the vehicle attempted to avoid a second officer, all three suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, and the suspects had conflicting stories as to why they were in Arcadia. A records check of the occupants revealed the driver, a 20-year-old male from Los Angeles, was unlicensed, a 21-year-old male from Los Angeles passenger had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, and all three suspects were in possession of a burglary tool. The third suspect is a 20-year-old female from Los Angeles. All three were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Aug. 12

Shortly after 9:58 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 900 block of Singingwood Drive regarding a package theft report. Surveillance footage revealed a female suspect stole the victim’s package from his porch. The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5”, and 180 pounds. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 10:29 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East Camino Real Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspects smashed a rear window and ransacked the residence sometime between July 13th and today’s date. The suspects fled with a television and a safe. The investigation is ongoing.