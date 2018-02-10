Arcadia Crime Blotters: Feb. 4 – Feb. 10

February 4

Just after 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of San Antonio Road and San Rafael Road regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. The tracker led officers to a vehicle with four occupants. Officers contacted a 38-year-old male and three females, ages 33, 32 and 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada. An investigation revealed they had the stolen package, along with bags of stolen mail, a counterfeit postmaster key, fraudulent checks and stolen identification cards inside their car. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a domestic dispute. A female was heard yelling and seen pulling away from a male subject. An investigation revealed the couple began arguing after leaving a Super Bowl party. The male subject slapped the female subject across her face. The 36-year-old male from Los Angeles was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

February 5

Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to Westfield Santa Anita, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a physical disturbance. An investigation revealed a male security officer found a male subject sleeping in the Promenade and asked him to leave. The subject punched the security officer in his chin. The 23-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

st after 9:55 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Anoakia Lane regarding a burglary. An investigation revealed two male suspects entered the back yard. One suspect found a ladder and climbed up to the second story balcony. He then smashed the master bedroom sliding door and entered the home. The victim arrived home at that time and the suspects fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

February 6

At approximately 3:22 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Stanford Drive regarding a burglary. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) entered the home by unknown means, possibly an unlocked sliding door, stole a watch and fled undetected. No witnesses were located.

Just before 7:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Arboretum Way for having expired registration tabs. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered the 32-year-old male from Los Angeles was driving without a license. He was cited and released in the field. The vehicle was left legally parked.

February 7

Just after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Cecilia Jaime-McKee DMD Dentistry, 145 East Duarte Road, regarding a burglary alarm activation. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) smashed a ground floor window causing the audible alarm to sound. The suspect(s) fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Mrs. Fields Cookies, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft of a purse. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect stole an employee’s purse from behind the main counter and fled the scene undetected. The investigation is ongoing.

February 8

Around 7:19 p.m., an officer responded to Knockouts Gentlemen’s Club, 1580 Clark Street, regarding suspicious subjects throwing money in the street. The officer witnessed a subject enter his vehicle and leave the scene at a high rate of speed without headlights on. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon contacting the driver, he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 24-year-old male from Temple City was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Live Oak Avenue and Tenth Avenue for making an illegal U-turn. Upon contacting the driver, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana emitting from the driver. The driver indicated he was in possession of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the driver was driving with an expired license and was on probation. Arcadia Police K-9 Zoli detected the odor of illegal drugs coming from a backpack containing $20,000 in cash. The 43-year-old male from Beverly Hills was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

February 9

Just before 2:00 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the parking lot of Westfield Santa Anita, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a vehicle burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect smashed the right rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle and stole a laptop from the back seat. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of Baldwin Avenue near the 210 freeway for an equipment violation. The officer discovered the driver was driving with an expired license and without a motorcycle endorsement. The motorcycle also had expired registration and the driver was on probation for narcotics. The officer located PCP on the subject. The 61-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

February 10

Just after 8:00 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed a smashed front door of Hooplife, 11680 Goldring Road. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) used a piece of concrete to smash the front glass door of the business and gain entry. The suspect(s) ripped the alarm system from the wall and stole a computer. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Diamond Avenue regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The victim stated the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. The victim gave the suspect his wallet and cellphone. The suspect ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene south on Second Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male black teenager wearing a white long sleeved shirt. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The suspect vehicle is described as an older model blue Honda Civic sedan.