Arcadia Crime Blotters July 9- 15

July 9

Shortly before 12:12 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects broke into the residence through a rear window, rummaged through one bedroom, and fled undetected. The loss is unknown at the time of this report. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

July 10

At approximately 6:43 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Loganrita Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) placed a live firework in the victim’s mailbox causing an explosion. A similar incident was reported around the same time in the 1100 block of Altern Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Just after 3:52 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a burglary report. The victim reported an unknown suspect entered his residence through an open window, lightly ransacked the bedroom, and fled with a glass bong, marijuana, and a pair of sunglasses. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 8:31 p.m., an officer responded to Ralphs Grocery Store, 211 East Foothill Blvd., regarding a theft report. The store manager confronted three suspects as they exited the store, failing to pay for a bag of baby formula and toothpaste. The suspects dropped the stolen property and fled in a bronze Infinity SUV. The suspect 1 is described as a black female, 20 to 25-years-old, 6”, 200 pounds, with long braided hair. Suspect 2 is described as a black female, 30 to 35-years-old, 6’, 150 pounds, with shoulder length hair. The third suspect was a black male, 20 to 25-years-old, 5’8”, 220 pounds, with short hair. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 9:03 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Warren Way regarding a burglary report. The officers discovered the suspect entered the residence by unknown means, encountered the victim, and fled without stealing anything. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 10:44 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Naomi Avenue regarding a possible burglary in progress. The reporting party witnessed three suspects enter the rear of a nearby residence. The arriving officer located two suspects hiding inside their vehicle parked in front of the same residence. Upon contacting the suspects in the car, the officer located gloves and a mask. The occupants inside the vehicle, a 21-year-old male from Palmdale and a 22-year-old male from Lancaster were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The three suspects seen entering the backyard were not located during an area search. The investigation is ongoing.

July 11

Shortly after 1:37 p.m., an officer responded to CVS Pharmacy, 1401 South Baldwin Ave., regarding a fraud report. The reporting party, a loss prevention specialist, discovered a male suspect altered a Coinstar receipts to falsely obtain money. The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old white male, with short black hair, and a thin build. The investigation is ongoing.

Before 7:06 a.m., an officer responded to 24 Hour Fitness, 125 North First Ave., regarding a theft report. The victim discovered the suspect entered an unlocked locker and stole the victim’s car keys, makeup bag, and some clothing items. The victim saw the suspect attempting to unlock her car but the suspect fled. The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her late 20’s, 5’5” tall, average build, with dark hair. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 1:40 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Rancho Road and Hacienda Drive for not having license plates on the vehicle. A records check of the driver revealed she had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located a package that had been stolen out of Sierra Madre. The suspect was also in possession of numerous items of stolen mail. The driver, a 28-year-old female from El Monte and a 22-year-old female passenger from Azusa were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

July 13

Before 9:07 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the Extended Stay parking lot, 401 East Santa Clara Ave., because a records check revealed the registered owner had an outstanding no bail warrant. Upon contacting the driver, the 29-year-old male from Los Angeles, allowed the officer to search the vehicle. During the search, the officer located a duffle bag containing $118,000 cash. The driver would not confirm or deny if the money was related to drug sales. Therefore, the suspect was arrested for Possession of over $100,000 used in drug sale and was transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 6:35 p.m., an officer responded to a condominium complex in the 900 block of West Duarte Road regarding a possible mail theft report. A witness reported seeing a male suspect near the mail boxes. A short time later, the witness saw fresh pry marks on the mailbox. The suspect is described as a male suspect, in his mid-20’s. He fled in an awaiting grey vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

July 14

At about 8:05 a.m., an officer responded to Bonita Park, 100 South Second Ave., regarding an explosion and screams for help. The officer determined two juvenile males were injured while playing with fireworks. Both juveniles were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

July 15

Shortly after 7:06 p.m., an officer responded to Nordstrom, 400 South Baldwin Ave., regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects entered the store, cut security cables to four handbags, and fled with the stolen merchandise in a black Jaguar. The total loss was $8,790.00. The suspects are described as one black male and one black female. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Portola Drive regarding an assault report. An investigation revealed the victim was struck on the head, back, and arms with an unknown metal object by approximately seven or eight male suspects. The victim knows three of the suspects and explained there has been an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Arcadia Fire responded to provide medical attention.