Arcadia Crime Blotters: Sept. 17 – Sept. 23

Sept. 17

At about 11:56 a.m., an officer responded to Jack in the Box, 166 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a welfare check on a male subject who was screaming. The officer contacted two subjects and an investigation revealed a 49-year-old male from Arcadia was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited, transported by Arcadia Fire Department and released to the care of Arcadia Methodist Hospital personnel. The other subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was in possession of fraudulent credit cards. The 29-year-old male from Temple City was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 4:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Santa Clara Avenue and North First Avenue regarding a subject yelling. Officers made contact with the subject and discovered drug paraphernalia on his person. The 41-year-old male from Long Beach was cited and released at the scene.

Sept. 18

At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to LA Fitness, 1325 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles containing tracking devices to combat the increase in bicycle thefts around the city. An investigation revealed a 56-year-old male from Arcadia took the bicycle and fled the scene. He was located with the bicycle, arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 4:58 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Norman Avenue regarding a burglary. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) entered the home through an unlocked garage, stole two bicycles and a helmet, and fled undetected. No witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 19

At around 8:53 a.m., an officer responded to the front of a residence in the 1600 block of South Holly Avenue regarding a theft report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect stole the victim’s leaf blower from the front lawn while he was working in the backyard. The suspect is described as a bald, heavyset male, 30-years-old, wearing a white t-shirt and long dark shorts. He fled the scene in a black four door sedan.

At approximately 11:54 p.m., an officer responded to Westfield Santa Anita, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim parked his Honda Civic in the parking lot around 3:00 p.m. and returned to find it missing. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. Officers from the El Monte Police Department recovered the vehicle and returned it to the victim early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Rancho Road and Orange Grove Avenue for an equipment violation. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of stolen property with a value exceeding $950 and a large amount of marijuana. The 40-year-old female from Canyon Country was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Sept. 20

Just after 8:31 a.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department, 250 West Huntington Drive, regarding the report of an assault. The victim reported to the officer that she met with her ex-boyfriend to discuss the status of their relationship when he punched her and pulled her hair out. This occurred in his vehicle on Second Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 20

Just before 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the Residence Inn, 321 East Huntington Drive, regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred. An unknown suspect approached the front desk, brandished a handgun at the employee and demanded money. He fled the scene with the money in an unknown direction and out of sight. The suspect is described as a 40-year-old male, medium build, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a dark mustache.

At about 10:56 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the area of North Santa Anita Avenue and Foothill Boulevard regarding a solo vehicle traffic collision. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 75-year-old female from Arcadia was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Sept. 22

At approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer responded to Kung Fu King Restaurant, 558 Las Tunas Drive, regarding a subject refusing to leave. Upon contacting the 51-year-old female from Arcadia, the officer noticed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and determined the suspect was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 7:30 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Santa Maria Road regarding a fraud report. An investigation revealed the victim received a bill from Verizon in an amount exceeding $500. An unknown suspect obtained the victim’s identifying information by unknown means and used it to open a Verizon account without his permission. The investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 23

At approximately 1:30 p.m., an officer responded to Coach, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a grand theft report. Employees witnessed two suspects grab 8 purses before fleeing from the store in an unknown direction. The purses totaled $6,500 in value. Both suspects are described as males, 20 to 30-years-old, with a thin build. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 2:00 p.m., officers responded the 100 block of East Camino Real Avenue regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. Officers followed the tracker to a Jack in the Box in El Monte. A 62-year-old male from Rosemead along with a 32-year-old male from Temple City were found with the stolen package in their vehicle. The driver was driving without a license and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was issued citations and released at the scene. The second subject was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.