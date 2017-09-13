Arcadia Crime Blotters: Sept 3 – Sept 9

Sept. 3

Shortly before 2:01 a.m., an officer responded to Cathy’s Bakery, 651 West Duarte Road, regarding an audible alarm activation. Surveillance footage revealed three male suspects smashed the front glass door, stole the cash register, and fled in an awaiting vehicle. The suspects are described as three black males who fled in a silver, newer model Nissan or Honda sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., an officer responded to the 1200 block of Temple City Boulevard regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed the front passenger window and fled with rosary beads and a prayer book. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Sept. 5

Just after 10:01 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect entered an open garage and stole the victim’s bicycle. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 3:09 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a battery report. An investigation revealed a husband and wife were arguing when the altercation turned physical and the wife struck her husband, ripped his shirt off, and scratched him leaving visible injuries. The 30-year-old female from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 3:11 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Englemann Court regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspects smashed a rear glass door, ransacked the home, and fled empty-handed. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 4:39 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 500 block of West Longden Avenue regarding a mail theft report. The officer determined an unknown suspect stole the victim’s mail from her mailbox sometime between September 2nd and September 5th. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Shortly after 8:07 p.m., an officer responded to Macy’s, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a robbery report. An investigation revealed a female suspect selected several items of clothing and as she was exiting the store, failing to make payment, she used force to flee from the loss prevention employee. The 26-year-old female from Downey was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia as well as additional stolen clothing.

Sept. 6

At about 10:23 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Carriage House Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear window, ransacked the location, and fled with an undetermined amount of property. The investigation is ongoing.

Sept. 7

Before 10:06 a.m., an officer responded to Specialty Surgical Center, 51 North Fifth Avenue, regarding an embezzlement report. An investigation revealed an employee removed 6 vials of hydromorphone. The suspect, a 37-year-old female from Diamond Bar, is outstanding at the time of this report.

Around 4:29 p.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of East Huntington Drive regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger window and fled with shoes, cell phone accessories, and the vehicle registration. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Sept. 8

At about 8:26 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2300 block of South Second Avenue regarding a robbery report. An investigation revealed the suspect drove a stolen vehicle to the victim’s home, entered the victim’s car and used the garage door opener to gain entry into the home. The victim awoke to the male suspect and, when she confronted him, he demanded money and threatened to rape her. The suspect then fled. The suspect, a 25-year-old male from Duarte, is outstanding at the time of this report.

Just before 11:53 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of East Huntington Drive regarding a theft report. The officer discovered unknown suspects stole scrap brass shower mixing valves from a cargo container. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after 11:26 p.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Duarte Road and Myrtle Avenue for texting while driving. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect, 30-year-old male from El Monte, was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Sept. 9

At approximately 5:21 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. The suspect was witnessed concealing $126.00 worth of merchandise and exiting the store, failing to make payment. The suspect was confronted and the 15-year-old female from El Monte was transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

