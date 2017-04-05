Arcadia Police Blotters: March 26 – April 1

April 5th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

March 26

Shortly before 1:43 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Bonita Street regarding a domestic violence report. The officer discovered an argument between a husband and wife turned physical when the husband threw a cell phone at his wife. The 66-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 4:07 p.m., an officer responded to Victoria’s Secret, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding a grand theft report that occurred two days prior. Surveillance footage revealed Suspect 1 entered the store, concealed an array of merchandise, and fled the store without making payment. Less than an hour later, Suspect 1 returned with Suspect 2 and both stole several items of clothing. The total loss was approximately $1,365.00. Suspect 1 is described as a male Hispanic with a bald head and tattoos. Suspect 2 is described as a male Hispanic, 5’10”, with tattoos. The investigation is ongoing.

March 27

At approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to the 00 block of East Huntington Drive regarding a male subject who had fallen out of his vehicle and was bleeding from his head. A witness stated he entered his vehicle and drove away. Officers located the subject and upon contacting him, detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 61-year-old male from La Mirada had a blood alcohol content of .21%. He was arrested and transported to Arcadia Methodist Hospital for treatment.

March 28

Just after 10:38 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of El Monte Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. Two suspects were witnessed running away from the home carrying large bags filled with property and entering a vehicle. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle with the victim’s property. A 29-year-old male from Carson, a 24-year-old male from Los Angeles, and a 27-year-old male from Gardena were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 2:11 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Leroy Avenue regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unknown suspect stole her identity and opened fraudulent credit accounts with American Express, Macy’s, Target, and Bloomingdale’s. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her personal information.

Just before 11:06 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rancho Road regarding a residence check. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects entered the residence through an unlocked, second-story window, and fled with an unknown amount of property. The investigation is ongoing.

March 29

Shortly after 10:22 a.m., an officer responded to Arcadia Methodist Hospital regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed an argument over a parking spot between the victim and a fellow driver. The victim parked her vehicle, entered the hospital, and upon returning to her vehicle, discovered a note had been left by the fellow driver and her car door had been severely scratched. The suspect is described as an Asian female, 5’5”, approximately 100 pounds, driving a new, black Mercedes Benz. The vehicle is registered to a male out of the city of Pomona. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 10:55 a.m., an officer was dispatched to 7-Eleven, 1003 S. Baldwin Ave. regarding the report of two suspects tampering with the ATM. An investigation revealed the two suspects worked together to attach a card scanner and pin hole camera to the ATM. Two juvenile males from Anaheim were detained and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 4:11 p.m., officers responded to Macy’s, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding an attempted robbery. An investigation revealed Suspect 1 tried to pull the victim’s purse from her shoulder as she was exiting Macy’s. The victim pulled her purse back and the suspect, after noticing witnesses, fled the scene to an awaiting vehicle driven by Suspect 2. The investigation is ongoing. Suspect 1 is described as a middle aged male with a bald head. Suspect 2 is described as a middle aged, heavy set female with dark hair. The suspect vehicle is a silver van.

March 30

At around 1:42 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Holly Avenue and Rosemarie Drive for expired registration with false tabs displayed. Further investigation revealed the driver was also driving with a suspended license and he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The 31-year-old male from Monterey Park was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

March 31

At about 4:46 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Santa Anita Avenue and West Foothill Boulevard regarding the report of a solo vehicle colliding with a center median. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 21-year-old male from La Verne was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. His passenger, a 27-year-old female from Arcadia, was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. They were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 10:31 a.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of West Palm Drive, discovered a stolen vehicle parked to the front of a residence. A suspect entered the vehicle and drove westbound on Palm Drive. As the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle fled out of sight. Officers responded to the residence and discovered it was being used as a marijuana grow house. A 49-year-old male from North Hollywood and a 38-year-old male from Los Angeles were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

April 1

At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Dave and Busters, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., regarding the report of patrons battering a security guard. An investigation revealed security guards contacted a large group of intoxicated individuals and asked them to leave. One suspect threw a glass at the victim, then both suspects began hitting the victim. The 23-year-old male from Los Angeles and the 21-year-old female from Palmdale were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Shortly after 7:27 p.m., an officer responded to the 600 block of West Lemon Avenue regarding the report of a residential burglary. The officer determined unidentified suspect(s) entered the residence by unknown means, stole a safe containing jewelry and cash, before fleeing. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.