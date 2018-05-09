Crime

Arrest Made in Arcadia Residential Burglary

During a traffic stop the Arcadia Police Department made an arrest for suspicion of residential burglary. -Courtesy photo

On Monday May 7, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Arcadia Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a resident in the 1400 block of Melanie Lane. The resident heard someone knock on her front door and saw a stranger in her back yard. Two suspects forced their way inside the Arcadia home, but they fled before officers got there. An officer saw a suspicious occupied vehicle drive away from the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was ultimately arrested for suspicion of residential burglary.

The arrestee was 23-year-old Robert Jones, who resides in Los Angeles, and is currently being held at the Arcadia Police Department’s jail with a bail of $60,000. The other two suspects were described as being male, African-American, and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants. The victim was not injured and no video is available at this time.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case number 1801986. If you prefer to provide information anonymously you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

May 9, 2018

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


You may also like

Arcadia’s Methodist Hospital Recently Opens New Joint & Spine Pavilion
District-based Elections Coming Soon to Arcadia
Arcadia Cops Nab Bicycle Thief with the Aid of GPS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching