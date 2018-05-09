Arrest Made in Arcadia Residential Burglary

On Monday May 7, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Arcadia Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a resident in the 1400 block of Melanie Lane. The resident heard someone knock on her front door and saw a stranger in her back yard. Two suspects forced their way inside the Arcadia home, but they fled before officers got there. An officer saw a suspicious occupied vehicle drive away from the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was ultimately arrested for suspicion of residential burglary.

The arrestee was 23-year-old Robert Jones, who resides in Los Angeles, and is currently being held at the Arcadia Police Department’s jail with a bail of $60,000. The other two suspects were described as being male, African-American, and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants. The victim was not injured and no video is available at this time.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case number 1801986. If you prefer to provide information anonymously you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.