Couple With Outstanding Arrest Warrants Nabbed for Auto Burglary in Arcadia

An Arcadia Police Department officer was working burglary suppression in the area of Holly Avenue and Longden Avenue Wednesday when he stopped a car for vehicle code violations at about 11 a.m. After contacting both the driver and passenger, the officer learned the pair had outstanding arrest warrants and the male was on probation for burglary.

During the investigation, items of jewelry, a laptop, 28 cell phones, narcotic paraphernalia, burglary tools, identification and a passport in other names, and additional property was found in the car. The officer believed the majority of these items to be stolen property and was able to identify some items as those taken in a recent auto burglary in a nearby city.

Christopher A. Duarte, a 28-year-old Upland man, and Christine L. Beyers, a 35-year-old Rosemead woman, were both arrested and booked at the Arcadia City Jail on felony charges and warrants.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5156. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.