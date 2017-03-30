LASD Deputy Arrested for Domestic Violence; Refused to Answer an Emergency Call of Shots Fired – Videos surface on You Tube

March 30th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the case of Deputy Jeremy Fennell. Sheriff Jim McDonnell is very concerned about the actions depicted in the video and the overall allegations. Mr. Fennell was arrested and booked on charges of domestic violence on January 25, 2017, and was relieved of duty with the LASD. He posted $50,000 bond on the criminal case and was later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and is currently being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Two concurrent administrative investigations pertaining to this incident, and the subsequent discovery of the video postings, are also being conducted by the Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The Department is monitoring the criminal proceedings closely and will take appropriate additional administrative action when the outcome of the judicial process is determined and has concluded.

Under the leadership of Sheriff Jim McDonnell, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times. Allegations of this magnitude are disturbing and disappointing. They strike the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at its core; as responding to public safety requests and calls for help is what we do. Any proven criminal, or other acts of misconduct that violate public trust, will not be tolerated and immediate appropriate remedies will be taken by the Department as permitted by law.