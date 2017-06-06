Local Residents Fearful After Fifth Fatality in Monrovia/Duarte Area

Another teenager dead after gunfire erupts Sunday morning

Updated from original version: June 4, 2017

By Terry Miller

An Arcadia teen died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood between Monrovia and Duarte early Sunday, according to a written report from LASD.

Gabriel Shea Carlos died at approximately 1:40 a.m. after the shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Shrode Avenue, an unincorporated area of Duarte/Monrovia.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of Carlos and actively following up on witness accounts for the shooting, and the two men who allegedly ran away from the scene.

Detectives said Temple Station deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at the location. Upon their arrival, they found a male, Hispanic juvenile unconscious and suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the Sherriff’s dept. is saying the shooting is not gang related, some friends Monday at the small memorial where Carlos died said there was “going to be more trouble …” According to one report, friends of Carlos seem to think they know who killed him but won’t talk out of fear. One mourner who wished to remain anonymous told Arcadia Weekly “this is a very dangerous area with at least two gangs, Gabriel was definitely not a gang member … he was very kind and friendly. Everyone loved him. They shot him in the back.”

Carlos attended Mt. Olive High School.

The shooting is the fifth reported fatal attack in the Duarte-Monrovia area this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Tributes, flowers and a steady stream of friends console one another at a makeshift memorial at the scene where Gabriel Shea Carlos, 16, died Sunday morning. -Photos by Terry Miller/Beacon Media News