Masked Men Tie Up Arcadia Residents During Home Invasion Robbery

On Thursday night, June 29, just after 11 p.m., Arcadia Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive regarding a residential robbery that occurred. On arrival, contact was made with the residents of the home who stated three, possibly four, masked men entered the home and tied them up. The suspects then stole items of value from the home and fled. One of the bound victims was able to free themselves after the suspects fled and called for help. One of the residents sustained minor injuries during the robbery, but did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626)574-5156, case #17-3378. Or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477