Reckless Driver Arrested for DUI in Arcadia Multiple-Car Collision

At about 12:15 a.m., on Tuesday, July 18, several persons called to report a reckless driver, and several traffic collisions, in the area of Duarte Road west of Baldwin Avenue. The vehicle turned southbound on Baldwin Avenue and stopped in the area of Camino Real Avenue. The driver left the vehicle, and it became fully engulfed in flames. A witness followed the driver, as he walked southbound on Baldwin Avenue, until officers arrived. Arcadia Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, where they extinguished the fire and ultimately transported the driver to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

Officers conducted an investigation, and they determined the driver was driving while under the influence while he fled the areas of several traffic collisions. David Santillan, a 47-year-old resident of Temple City, was arrested for violations of CVC 23152(a) – Driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and CVC 20002(a)(1) – Hit and run. Santillan was released from the hospital and he is being housed at the Arcadia Police Department’s jail. Santillan will be booked and then released with a citation.

