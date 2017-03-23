Witnesses Provide Further Details on Double Homicide Investigation

March 23rd, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

On Monday, March 20, 2017, Pasadena Police issued an updated News Release regarding the Jan. 6, 2017 double homicide that occurred in the 100 Block of W. Claremont Street in Pasadena. The March 20 News Release included suspects’ description. Since the most recent request for assistance, witnesses have come forward and provided further information, resulting in a composite sketch of one suspect (see photo). New Release includes the composite, along with the description previously provided.

The murder suspects have been described as:

Male Black, dark complexion, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 6’0” to 6’2” tall, and 210 to 220 lbs. Male Black, dark complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, and 240 to 250 lbs. Male Black, medium complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5’9” to 5’11” tall, and 210 to 220 lbs. Male Black, light complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5’11” to 6’01” tall, and 180 to 190 lbs.

Homicide/Assault investigators are asking persons who may have information regarding the murder or the composite sketch to contact the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 24/7 or Homicide Investigators (626) 744-4511. You may also report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.gov (insert key word Pasadena).