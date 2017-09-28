Crime

Woman Injured in Vehicle Shooting on Santa Anita in Arcadia

 

Although circumstances are unclear at the moment, a black Mercedes travelling northbound on Santa Anita near the Gold Line crossing has been detained by Arcadia PD. Detectives have blocked off the crime scene and are doing forensic investigation in the luxury car.

Witnesses told Arcadia Weekly that passersby helped a woman out of the car and paramedics took her to Methodist Hospital. It appears that a gun was recovered at the scene. No further information at this time.

Arcadia Police sent out an alert for drivers:

Santa Anita Ave. (between Santa Clara Street and Colorado Boulevard) will be closed for northbound traffic for the next five hours due to police activity. Use First Avenue as an alternate route.

 

Caption

All photos – A black Mercedes travelling northbound on Santa Anita near the Gold Line crossing has been detained by Arcadia PD. – Photos by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

September 28, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching