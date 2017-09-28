Woman Injured in Vehicle Shooting on Santa Anita in Arcadia

Although circumstances are unclear at the moment, a black Mercedes travelling northbound on Santa Anita near the Gold Line crossing has been detained by Arcadia PD. Detectives have blocked off the crime scene and are doing forensic investigation in the luxury car.

Witnesses told Arcadia Weekly that passersby helped a woman out of the car and paramedics took her to Methodist Hospital. It appears that a gun was recovered at the scene. No further information at this time.

Arcadia Police sent out an alert for drivers:

Santa Anita Ave. (between Santa Clara Street and Colorado Boulevard) will be closed for northbound traffic for the next five hours due to police activity. Use First Avenue as an alternate route.

All photos – A black Mercedes travelling northbound on Santa Anita near the Gold Line crossing has been detained by Arcadia PD. – Photos by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News