Critical Missing Adult, Juan Ayon

March 6th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

On Monday March 6, 2017, at about 5:24 AM, 73-year-old Juan Ayon was reported missing to the Arcadia Police Department. Mr. Ayon was last seen on Sunday March 5, 2017, at about 5:30 AM, leaving his home in the 00 Block of Bonita Street. Mr. Ayon was described as being Hispanic, 504″ tall, 175 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes, a goatee, and he is missing his two upper front teeth. Mr. Ayon was wearing a black thermal sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Mr. Ayon suffers from some level of memory loss, he takes medication daily, and his last dose was on March 5th• Mr. Ayon often walks north on Santa Anita Avenue to a restaurant in the 100 block of east Foothill Boulevard. Mr. Ayon also walks south to a church in El Monte, in the area of Peck Road and Ramona Boulevard.