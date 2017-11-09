News

Eastbound I-210 (Foothill Freeway) Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp closed starting Nov. 13

– Courtesy photo / Caltrans

Crews will repave road across from the ramp

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced today that it will close the eastbound I-210 (Foothill Freeway) Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp for up to 45 days beginning Nov. 13.

During the closure, which will remain in effect through December, crews will repave the roadway across from the ramp.

Drivers should exit at Angeles Crest Highway for access to Ocean View Boulevard.

Detour and message signs about the scheduled closure will be posted.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, and can check real-time traffic information using the Caltrans QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or by downloading the QuickMap app. The app is free and available on any iPhone or Android device.

Motorists are also reminded to be “Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

ABOUT THE I-210 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION PROJECT

The Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp closure is part of a $148.5 million pavement rehabilitation project for a 9.7 mile section of I-210 from the La Crescenta-Montrose area of Glendale to Pasadena.

The new surface will provide a smoother drive for motorists and reduce the need for maintenance and further lane closures.

The project started in Spring 2015, and is scheduled to be complete in Summer 2018.

More details about the project can be found on the Caltrans’ District 7 website: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d7/projects/details.php?id=45

November 9, 2017

