Foothill Transit Lines Back-In Service Following Strike

The following lines, which are served by Pomona operations facility, are once again in service. However, delays are possible today throughout the system as full levels of service are restored.

Lines Back-In Service:

195, 197, 282, 285, 286, 289, 291, 292, 482, 486, 488, 492, 495, 497, 499, 699, 853, 854, and 855

Foothill Transit’s first priority is always safety. Service is being restored as safety requirements are met.

The Service Foothill Transit website has expressed gratitude towards local residents for their patience during this process. “We appreciate that you choose to ride with us for your commute. Thank you for your patience as we have worked to accommodate a swiftly changing situation. And we apologize for any inconvenience.”

