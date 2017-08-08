News

Foothill Transit Lines Back-In Service Following Strike

Foothill Transit. – Courtesy photo

The following lines, which are served by Pomona operations facility, are once again in service. However, delays are possible today throughout the system as full levels of service are restored.

Lines Back-In Service:

195, 197, 282, 285, 286, 289, 291, 292, 482, 486, 488, 492, 495, 497, 499, 699, 853, 854, and 855

Foothill Transit’s first priority is always safety. Service is being restored as safety requirements are met.

The Service Foothill Transit website has expressed gratitude towards local residents for their patience during this process. “We appreciate that you choose to ride with us for your commute. Thank you for your patience as we have worked to accommodate a swiftly changing situation. And we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Sign up to get updates by email or text at www.foothilltransit.org/news/e-notice/

August 8, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching