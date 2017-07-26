Former Arcadia Mayor Does the Math on Coyotes

After doing the math, the former mayor of Arcadia has her own solutions to solve the coyote problem

By Monica Sanchez

At a city council meeting on July 18, the former mayor of Arcadia, Gail Marshall, presented her math results on how many coyotes would reside along residents in a timespan of four years.

Marshall’s math was calculated based on a litter delivered from only one coyote:

“If you have one and she had eight; we’ll assume five will be female. The ones she has can start breeding the following spring. In the second year, those coyotes would turn into 40 new coyotes and 25 will be female. In the third year, we’ll end up with 200 new coyotes but 125 will be female. In the fourth year, you would get 1000 new coyotes and 625 will be females.”

“Her math is somewhat accurate if everyone in the litter survives,” said City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto. Mr. Lazzaretto also mentioned that “If you start trapping coyotes, it puts shockwaves through the pack,” and they start reproducing out of survival.

With an issue containing as many factors as the abundant number of coyotes in Arcadia, ‘getting rid’ of them isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Mayor Peter Amundson did ask PETA at a past city council meeting to relocate the coyotes, and PETA “avoided the question the first two times the mayor asked it,” according to Mr. Lazzaretto.

PETA’s Senior Vice President of Communications, Lisa Lange, shared PETA’s stance on coyote relocation:

“Relocating coyotes would be as misguided as Arcadia’s plan to kill them, as it’s illegal to relocate trapped wildlife in the state of California. These animals pose no harm as long as people act responsibly and never leave their companion animals outdoors unattended. Residents can effectively encourage coyotes and their prey to move on naturally by properly disposing of trash and installing nonlethal deterrents such as motion-activated sprinklers and flashing lights.”

Regardless of PETA’s willingness to relocate coyotes or not, Mr. Lazzaretto confirmed that “the state prohibits us from relocating coyotes.”

But Gail Marshall believes Arcadia still has one option to push back coyotes from ‘civilian territory.’

The City of Arcadia is a part of the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, which consists of 31 cities. Marshall believes “our liaison should get them talking about it (coyotes) and encourage it and pay for a lobbyist together to go to Sacramento,” and advocate for San Gabriel Valley citizens concerning this matter with coyotes.

But if the status quo remains, Marshall has her own tricks to ward off coyotes from her property.

Marshall intends to use wolf urine, and City Manager Lazaretto confirmed that it’s “in our coyote management plan.” Homeowners should line the perimeter of their house with wolf urine, since the wolf is a predator to the coyote.

If wolf urine doesn’t work, Marshall will continue to walk outside with a golf club while her pets do their business. Marshall also told this reporter that “I love animals and I don’t want to kill any animals, but people in the city don’t want their pets being killed by wild animals.”