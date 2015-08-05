Free Surgical Weight Loss Symposium Offered at Methodist Hospital

August 5th, 2015 by Arcadia Weekly

Methodist Hospital offers several free classes and seminars to the community each month.

Nearly one quarter of adults in the U.S. are obese—that’s 39.8 million people.

Symposium Dates: All symposiums will be held at Lewis Hall from 7 – 9 p.m.

– August 12

– September 9

– October 14

– November 12

– December 9

Explore the opportunities and advantages of laparoscopic gastric bypass and gastric sleeve surgeries.

Talk to physicians and ask questions of patients who have had the procedures.

Join us for a free seminar at Methodist Hospital. Call (626) 898-8729 to attend a FREE lecture on weight-loss surgery.

Founded in 1903, Methodist Hospital of Southern California is a not-for-profit hospital serving the greater San Gabriel Valley. Licensed for 400 beds, the hospital offers services that include a 24/7 emergency department, outpatient surgery, labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, neurosurgery, acute physical rehab and complete cardiovascular services. Methodist Hospital is a Los Angeles County-certified stroke center, as well as an approved STEMI receiving center for heart attack patients.

A recognized center of excellence for heart care, knee and hip replacement and cancer care, Methodist Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission with advanced certification in heart failure and stroke and is accredited as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. For more information, visit www.methodisthospital.org.