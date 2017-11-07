Hunter Charged With Illegally Killing Deer in Residential Monrovia Neighborhood

Felony Suspect Faces 3 ½ Years in Jail

A Duarte man was charged today in connection with the fatal shooting of a deer in Monrovia, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael Jackson Rodriguez was charged in case GA102229 with one felony count of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument and one misdemeanor count each of discharge of a deadly weapon within 150 yards of an occupied dwelling, possession of wildlife taken unlawfully and shooting a bow and arrow within Monrovia.

He is expected to be arraigned Nov. 30 in Department D of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pasadena Branch.

Deputy District Attorney Richard Magleby of the Environmental Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.

Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting a deer with a bow and arrow in a Monrovia neighborhood on Sept. 14. It is illegal to shoot a deer or discharge a deadly weapon within 150 yards of a home, the prosecutor said.

Two days later, Rodriguez filed false information about the incident with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If convicted as charged, Rodriguez faces a possible maximum sentence of 3 ½ years in local custody.

The case remains under investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.