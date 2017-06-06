News

Local Realtor Gives toward Foothill Unity Center’s New Building

Receiving on behalf of the Foothill Unity Center are Betty McWilliams, Executive Director, and Joan Whitenak, former Executive Director. – Courtesy photo

Responding to a local appeal for help, Mike Ludecke of Century 21 Ludecke Inc (Arcadia) and Century 21 Village Inc (Sierra Madre) has donated $10,000 towards the Unity Center’s new building purchase. Ludecke, a long-time supporter of the charity, donated the funds in remembrance of Marjorie Ludecke, who passed away in 2014. Marjorie worked tirelessly supporting the charity in many ways over the years in believing along with Mike that charity begins at home by helping our local communities.

Beside the Arcadia Association of Realtors annual donation to the Unity Center, Mike encourages all local brokers to get behind this important campaign to raise money. Having successful businesses in the local community, Mike believes in giving back to those communities that have given him this success.

June 6, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching