Local Realtor Gives toward Foothill Unity Center’s New Building

Responding to a local appeal for help, Mike Ludecke of Century 21 Ludecke Inc (Arcadia) and Century 21 Village Inc (Sierra Madre) has donated $10,000 towards the Unity Center’s new building purchase. Ludecke, a long-time supporter of the charity, donated the funds in remembrance of Marjorie Ludecke, who passed away in 2014. Marjorie worked tirelessly supporting the charity in many ways over the years in believing along with Mike that charity begins at home by helping our local communities.

Beside the Arcadia Association of Realtors annual donation to the Unity Center, Mike encourages all local brokers to get behind this important campaign to raise money. Having successful businesses in the local community, Mike believes in giving back to those communities that have given him this success.