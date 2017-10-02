Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on High Alert Following Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Shortly after the Las Vegas shooting began, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) was notified of the incident and immediately activated the Department Operations Center (DOC). Sheriff Jim McDonnell reached out to Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo and offered the LASD’s immediate assistance with the ongoing incident.

Initial reports indicated there were multiple shooters, in numerous locations throughout Las Vegas, armed with automatic weapons and randomly shooting at the public. Sheriff McDonnell ordered the activation of a response team to include the Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT teams), Emergency Services Detail (Rescue Paramedics), Aero Bureau, and Arson and Explosives Detail (Bomb Squad). The Department’s “Air 5” Super Puma helicopter was readied for potential rapid deployment needs. All Sheriff’s Stations throughout the county were placed on standby, for any response that might be needed within the county or beyond.

As events unfolded, it was determined that a single shooter was responsible. The Las Vegas Metro SWAT team found the suspect. The suspect is dead. LASD resources remained available throughout the night. The LASD was in constant contact with Sheriff Lombardo and his staff. LASD command staff is embedded at the command post in Las Vegas.

A Sheriff’s conference call was initiated at 1:30 a.m. for senior LASD command staff, to ensure a situational awareness of the current situation in Las Vegas and to have the appropriate state of department preparedness.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is confirming that off-duty personnel were attending the music festival at the time of the shooting. Two members of the LASD were hit by gunfire. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The LASD is not releasing the names of the two injured personnel at this time. Their thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and victims of this horrific mass shooting.

The LASD Criminal Intelligence Bureau, the Emergency Operations Bureau and Department Operations Center are also monitoring potential new information or developments.

The LASD asks the public to remain vigilant and report any information about potential threats to their local law enforcement agency. If the public prefers to provide information anonymously, please call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.