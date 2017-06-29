Minimum Wage to Increase in Unincorporated Arcadia on July 1

Beginning Saturday, July 1, the minimum wage for people who perform work in the unincorporated area of Arcadia and Los Angeles County will increase. Large businesses (with 26 or more employees) must pay workers at least $12 an hour. Small businesses (with 25 or fewer employees) must pay workers $10.50 an hour. The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will enforce the minimum wage in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Brian J. Stiger, director of the DCBA, will join representatives from neighboring cities, and the newly formed Los Angeles Worker Center Network to discuss the minimum wage increases at a press conference on Wednesday, June 28.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at Pilipino Workers Center, located at:

153 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026.

For more information about the Los Angeles County minimum wage, contact DCBA at:

(800) 593-8222, online at dcba.lacounty.gov, or email wagehelp@dcba.lacounty.gov.

Also, DCBA will host an interactive live chat about the minimum wage on Twitter on Wednesday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. Follow @LACountyDCBA and use the hashtag #WageChat to participate.