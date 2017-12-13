News

Missing Child Last Seen Tuesday

Gianna Monroy, was last seen Tuesday morning. – Courtesy photo / APD

The Arcadia Police Department is seeking your help in locating a missing child:  Gianna Monroy, female, White, 17 yrs, 5’5″, 125 lbs, long brown hair, hazel eyes.  Takes anti-depressant medication.
Last seen at 1500 block of S. Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia at 9:30 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black sweatpants, Adidas brand slippers and a gray backpack. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Gianna Monroy, please call 911 or contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626)-574-5156.

December 13, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
December 2017
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching