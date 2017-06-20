Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Carport Fire in Arcadia Monday

By Terry Miller

A carport fire on Second Avenue in Arcadia Monday destroyed numerous vehicles.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue at 11:37 a.m. A fire official said firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to Arcadia Police, they dept. assisted area residents with evacuation do to the intense heat and smoke and potential for gasoline explosions.

While arson investigators were on scene Monday the ADF said initially that it didn’t look like the fire was deliberately set.