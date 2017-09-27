New Development and Businesses in Downtown Arcadia

By Peter Amundson

During discussions a decade ago for “The Shops at Santa Anita,” a proposed Rick Caruso development on the Santa Anita Park parking lots, I saw how Arcadian’s yearned for a lively downtown to call their own. While the Shops at Santa Anita development never came to be, the businesses and property owners that make up the Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association (DAIA) are now working to create that same kind of lively pedestrian-friendly experience in Downtown Arcadia instead. After years of foundation work, things are starting to happen.

Over 100 years ago Arcadia’s founder Elias “Lucky” Baldwin correctly envisioned that the trains coming through town would bring with it prosperity. History repeats itself as the Gold Line today has put renewed success and energy in Downtown Arcadia back on track. The potential has not been missed by investors, entrepreneurs and downtown property owners. The interest in the Downtown Arcadia business district and cooperation by City staff is unprecedented by anything in recent history and it is just getting started.

If you’ve been by the northwest corner of First Avenue and Wheeler recently, you could not miss the construction that has begun on Arcadia’s first mixed-use project near the new Gold Line Metro Station. It has been quite an attention getter. The development is estimated to be finished in late 2018, and will include over 16,000 square-feet of commercial space, 38 residential units, and 110 new parking spaces. We’re very excited to see this type of development coming to the area. It will bring new residents and their friends and family to patronize local businesses, and include exciting new commercial uses on the ground floor of the building. Preliminary discussions are underway on several other similar mixed-use developments in Downtown Arcadia, and we look forward to the continued investment and revitalization these projects are bringing to the area.

In addition to mixed-use development, Downtown Arcadia currently has a new two-story 4,000 square-foot Art-deco style office building under construction at 130 S. First Avenue. When completed, it will house offices for a local architecture and construction firm. Also of note, in November of last year Mt. Lowe Brewing Company opened Arcadia’s first Microbrewery at 150 E. St. Joseph St. Mt. Lowe’s passion for craft beer and local history has been a great addition to Downtown. In July, Vendome Wine & Spirits opened for business right across the street from the Arcadia Metro Station at 103 E. Santa Clara St. Vendome seeks products from around the world and offers them to the public in their Arcadia shop, and also includes an active bar in their front tasting room. All this new energy and excitement is drawing new customers to the area, to the benefit of both new and longtime businesses in Downtown Arcadia.

As Mayor of Arcadia and a Downtown Arcadia Improvement Association Board Member, I will continue working to support and promote the exciting revitalization happening in the area. Great things and times are ahead for Downtown Arcadia.

Photo captions:

1 – Arcadia’s first mixed-use project. – Courtesy photo / Tim Schwehr

2 – It will include over 16,000 square-feet of commercial space, 38 residential units, and 110 new parking spaces. . – Courtesy photo / Tim Schwehr

3 – New offices for a local architecture and construction firm. – Courtesy photo / Tim Schwehr

4 – Arcadia’s first Microbrewery. – Courtesy photo / Tim Schwehr

5 – Vendome Wine & Spirits is open for business. – Courtesy photo / Tim Schwehr