Arcadia Crime Blotter: Jan. 14 to Jan. 20

January 14

At approximately 2:12 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in the parking lot of Drinker’s Hall of Fame, 151 East Huntington Drive. The suspect driver was seen backing into a parked vehicle and fleeing the scene. Sierra Madre Police Officers assisted in locating and detaining the suspect. Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the suspect. The 46-year-old male from Arcadia was determined to have been driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 9:06 p.m., officers responded to the 99 Cents Only Store, 140 East Duarte Road, regarding a theft report. An investigation revealed a juvenile male suspect entered the store and attempted to open several unmanned cash registers, after being unsuccessful, he went into the employees’ area of the store and stole cash from an employee’s purse before fleeing the scene.

January 15

Around 9:48 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Le Roy Avenue regarding a burglary report. A gardener discovered a rear glass door had been shattered. An investigation revealed the residence had been ransacked sometime while the residents were out of the country. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

January 16

At approximately 2:19 a.m., an officer patrolling the area near Bonita Park, 100 South Second Avenue, contacted a subject lying on the grass on park grounds after hours. A consensual search of the subject led to the discovery of methamphetamine. The 28-year-old male from Arcadia was issued a citation for being in possession of the illegal drug.

Just before 9:52 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the area near Tokyo Wako, 401 East Huntington Drive, regarding the report of a suspicious person. The officer observed the subject jump over a wall into private property. Upon contacting the subject, it was discovered that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The 27-year-old male from Monrovia was issued a citation and released at the scene.

January 17

At about 11:21 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Arcadia City Hall, 240 West Huntington Drive, regarding a subject sitting in her car yelling profanities at people. The officers contacted the subject, a 47-year-old female from Los Angeles, and discovered that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a citation and released at the scene.

At approximately, 10:56 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Arcadia Methodist Hospital regarding subject causing a disturbance. Upon contacting the 43-year-old male from Los Angeles, the officer noticed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and determined the suspect was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

January 18

Around 6:32 p.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of Genoa Street regarding a residential burglary. The victim returned from out of town to discover his home had been burglarized. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry to his home through the doggy door. Further investigation revealed the suspect(s) left behind drug paraphernalia at the scene.

At approximately 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 300 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) smashed the glass sliding door to a garage living space and stole unknown property. The suspect(s) also pried open a bedroom window and entered the main residence. The suspects were ransacking the bedroom when the resident returned home. The suspects fled with and unknown amount of stolen property in an unknown direction.

January 19

Just after 7:19 a.m., an officer responded to Solar Unlimited Inc., 170 West Live oak Avenue, regarding a commercial burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the rear yard of the business. Once inside, they stole several rolls of copper wire from an unlocked shed and other property from an unlocked company vehicle and an employee’s personal vehicle. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Rodeo Road regarding the report of an audible burglary alarm and three suspicious subjects seen fleeing the scene. An investigation revealed two male suspects attempted to commit a residential burglary by breaking a window of a home. Officers located the burglary tool they used inside the vehicle driven by the third suspect. The 20-year-old male from Los Angeles, 19-year-old male from Victorville and 20-year-old female from Long Beach were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

January 20

At approximately 10:49 a.m., Officers were dispatched to The Noodle House, 600 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding the report of a commercial burglary. An investigation revealed the suspect gained entry to the business by smashing the front widow. The suspect then attempted to steal money from the empty cash register. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence located on the 1000 block of West Huntington Drive. The victim had received an alarm notification on his phone indicating that there was motion inside his home. The victim heard suspects attempting to pry open his window so he grabbed his gun and called out, scaring the suspects away. Officers conducted an area check but did not locate any suspects.