Arcadia Crime Blotter Jan.28 – Feb. 3

Jan. 28

At approximately 11:02 a.m., an officer conducted a check on a construction site on the 200 block of California Street. The officer located and contacted subjects on the property. An investigation revealed one subject was in possession of a fraudulent California Driver’s License and a fraudulent Social Security Card. A second subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The 36-year-old male from Monrovia and the 50-year-old male from El Monte were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 8:31 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Santa Clara Street and Santa Anita Avenue for not having license plates displayed. An investigation revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired in November of 2015 and the driver was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was impounded and the 57-year-old male from Pasadena was issued a citation and released in the field.

Jan. 29

At around 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to Highland Real Estate, 411 East Huntington Drive, regarding a theft report. The victim witnessed a subject enter the business and steal property from his desk. When he confronted the subject, the subject pushed him and fled the scene. Officers discovered the identity of the subject and located him. The 27-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 2:58 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on the 000 block of West Naomi Avenue regarding the report of a burglary. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) entered the home through an unlocked rear window. The suspect(s) ransacked the residence and fled the scene. The property loss could not be determined at the time due to the residents residing out of the country. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 30

At approximately 9:40 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of West Sycamore Avenue regarding a dispute between neighbors. An investigation revealed the victim went outside to check on his barking dog when he witnessed a subject yelling and shooting a BB gun. The subject pointed the BB gun at the victim. The officer was unsuccessful in contacting the subject.

Shortly after 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Tiffany Terrace regarding a residential burglary. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through an unlocked garage door. The suspect(s) ransacked the residence, stealing several thousand dollars in cash as well as electronics, jewelry and rifles. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 31

Around 5:48 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence on the 800 block of Hungate Lane, regarding the report of a theft from a vehicle. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property including a Garmin GPS and cash. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just after 11:23 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Duarte Road and Sunset Boulevard for unsafe lane changing and lane straddling. Upon contacting the driver, the officer noticed the driver displayed symptoms of being impaired. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 35-year-old female from Arizona was driving under the influence of drugs. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 1

Around 2:35 a.m., officers received a notification of an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Live Oak Avenue and contacted the occupants. An investigation revealed a 31-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, both from San Gabriel, had the stolen package, property, and tracking device in their vehicle. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on the 900 block of Balboa Drive regarding an unknown subject knocking on several residents’ doors. The officer located the subject in front of a residence. Upon contacting the 42-year-old male from Los Angeles, the officer noticed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and determined the suspect was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 2

Just after 1:49 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Second Avenue and Duarte Road. An investigation revealed the juvenile driver had stolen the vehicle in Monrovia the day prior. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner and the 16-year-old male from Monrovia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers received a notification of an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Officers tracked a stolen package to a vehicle in the parking lot of Chili’s, 630 West Huntington Drive, in the city of Monrovia. An investigation revealed a 33-year-old male from Pasadena had the stolen package, property, and tracking device in his vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Feb. 3

Around 3:47 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on the 1400 block of Melanie Lane regarding a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed a physical altercation occurred between a husband and wife resulting in the husband striking his wife with his phone and shoe. The 54-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Camino Real Avenue and Tenth Avenue regarding a domestic dispute. The female victim told officers that her ex-boyfriend punched her in the face before stealing her backpack and fleeing the scene on foot. The investigation is ongoing.