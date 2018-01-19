Arcadia Crime Blotter: Jan. 7 to Jan. 13

Jan. 7

At about 9:29 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Arboretum Way for expired registration. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered the 29-year-old male from Long Beach was driving without a license. He was cited and released in the field. The vehicle was left legally parked.

Just after 3:45 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. A loss prevention specialist witnessed and detained a suspect who concealed over $450 worth of items in her purse before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The 31-year-old female from Alhambra was cited and released at the scene.

Jan. 8

At approximately 10:10 a.m., an officer was dispatched to Licha Construction, 124 North First Avenue, regarding a theft report. A suspect was seen entering a janitor’s closet and exiting with 20 rolls of bathroom tissue. Further investigation revealed the suspect had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The 66-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 8:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation while patrolling the area of Foothill Boulevard and Michillinda Avenue. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The 43-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 9

At approximately 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 2300 block of South Second Avenue regarding suspicious circumstances. Two suspects disguised as law enforcement officers knocked on the victim’s door. When the victim answered, she noticed a vehicle that resembled a law enforcement vehicle. The suspects claimed to be DEA agents with a search warrant to seize weapons. One suspect detained the victim while the other suspect stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash along with several handguns. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 10:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of West Sharon Road regarding a home invasion robbery that had just occurred. An investigation revealed a female suspect knocked on the door and asked to use a phone. When the victim opened the garage door, two suspects entered and held the victim at gunpoint while they attempted to kick in the door leading into the home. The suspects fled when they were unsuccessful, into a dark colored sedan where the third suspect was waiting. The suspects are described as two black females, approximately 5’4”, 17 to 19-years-old, with thin builds and a black male approximately 19 to 20-years old, 6’01” or 6’ 02” with a goatee.

Around 11:24 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Estrella Avenue regarding the report of a home invasion robbery that had just occurred. An investigation revealed that a female suspect knocked on the door and asked to use their phone. When one of the victims opened the door, three suspects entered the home and held the family at gunpoint while they ransacked the home. The suspects fled with the victims’ cash, cellphones, tablets and jewelry. The suspects are described as two black females, approximately 5’7”, 20-years-old, with thin builds and a black male, approximately 6’04”, thin build, with a goatee.

Jan. 10

At about 1:48 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Camino Real Avenue and Tenth Avenue for an equipment violation. Upon contacting the driver, the officer discovered the 29-year-old male from Monrovia was in possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with expired registration and no proof of insurance. He was cited and released in the field.

Jan. 11

At Around 7:45 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on the 1100 block of West Duarte Road regarding a theft report. The victim stated that he ordered a vacuum cleaner online worth approximately $500. He tracked the package and confirmed it had been delivered to his home. An unknown suspect stole the package from his front porch and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of West Norman Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. The victim heard the sound of glass breaking from a front window. An investigation revealed the window had been damaged but did not fully break. No suspects were seen, and no witnesses were located.

Jan. 12

Just after 2:43 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of South First Avenue and California Street stopped two bicyclists for a municipal code violation. An investigation revealed one subject, a 43-year-old female from Pomona, had four outstanding warrants for her arrest. The second subject, a 29-year-old male from Pomona, had one outstanding warrant for his arrest and he was in possession of a stolen driver’s license. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 4:04 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Abercrombie and Fitch, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an embezzlement report. A female employee was detained by Loss Prevention officers for stealing almost $1,200 over the period of one month. The 18-year-old female from San Gabriel was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Jan. 13

At approximately 10:36 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of East Santa Clara Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect cut chains connected to the bed of the victim’s truck and stole his gardening equipment. The investigation is ongoing.

At around 10:37 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 600 block of Duarte Road for an equipment violation. Further investigation revealed that the driver, a 19-year-old male from Arcadia, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.