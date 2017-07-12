Arcadia Crime Blotters: July 2 – July 8

July 2

Shortly before 8:39 p.m., an officer responded to 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect stole the victim’s Honda Civic sometime during the previous two hours. The unoccupied vehicle was later recovered by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Temple Station. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

July 3

At approximately 8:33 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2500 block of El Capitan Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) forced open a chain link fence around the property and stole a saw from residence that is under construction. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just after 1:01 p.m., an officer responded to 7-Eleven, 102 East Huntington Drive, regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unknown suspect likely obtained her personal information from the ATM at this 7-Eleven and has made fraudulent withdrawals from her account amounting to more than $1,500 in four days. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 6:36 p.m., an officer responded to 400 South Baldwin Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The victim stated unidentified suspects used an unknown object to scratch the entire left side of the victim’s vehicle sometime during the previous day. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

July 4

Around 1:16 p.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of West Las Flores Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a makeup bag and $1,300 in cash. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

July 5

Just before 5:32 a.m., officers responded to Motel 6, 225 Colorado Place, regarding a domestic violence report. An investigation revealed an altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned violent when the boyfriend forcefully took the victim’s phone, and later pulled her hair, kicked her, grabbed her by the throat, and threw water on her. The suspect stole the victim’s car keys before leaving the room. The 26-year-old male from Rockville Centre, New York, was located, arrested, and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The victim declined medical assistance.

Shortly after 6:03 a.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of East Live Oak Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. An unknown suspect opened the unlocked storage container in the bed of the truck and stole tools and water filtration tanks. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 12:35 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a grand theft report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) broke into five Coca Cola vending machines and stole cash and change. The investigation is ongoing.

Before 6:49 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a petty theft report. Loss prevention specialists witnessed the suspect conceal nearly $300 worth of merchandise in her purse before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The 22-year-old female from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A search of the suspect revealed she was in possession of a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia. She also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

July 6

At approximately 3:10 a.m., an officer responded to El Pollo Loco, 1 West Duarte Road, regarding an audible alarm activation. The officer determined three unknown suspect(s) smashed a glass door, stole a cash register, and fled in an unknown direction. The suspects are described as three males, wearing hooded sweatshirts. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 11:56 a.m., an officer responded to Arcadia Methodist Hospital, 300 West Huntington Drive, regarding a fraud report. On June 14th, the suspect entered the hospital, used a fraudulent $100 bill to pay for a $15.24 transaction, therefore receiving $84.76 in change. The suspect then fled the location. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black baseball cap with a “LA” logo. The investigation is ongoing.

July 7

At about 11:31 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Las Flores Avenue regarding a mail theft report. Surveillance footage revealed a female suspect was seen exiting a black Mercedes Benz and stealing the victim’s mail from the mailbox. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 1:20 p.m., an officer conducted a subject check on a male loitering in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue. Upon contacting the subject, the officer witnessed the 40-year-old male from Pasadena discard something. An investigation revealed the suspect had discarded stolen credit cards and a driver’s license. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The suspect was on Post Release Community Supervision at the time of the crime.

July 8

Shortly after 4:37 a.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Duarte Road regarding a traffic collision. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 29-year-old male from Huntington Beach was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and had a blood alcohol content of .11%. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.