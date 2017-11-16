Arcadia Crime Blotters: Nov. 5 – 11

Nov. 5

Shortly before 8:10 a.m., an officer responded to Beard Papa Sweet Café, 860 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) smashed a side glass door, stole a laptop and bag of change, and fled on foot leaving the property at the rear of the location. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect entered the occupied residence through an unlocked window, stole the victim’s cellphone and two sets of car keys, and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The GPS location of the phone led officers to the intersection of Rosemead Boulevard and Mission Drive in the City of Rosemead. The vehicle was unoccupied but recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 6

Just after 7:55 a.m., an officer responded to the 600 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer determined an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s backpack and two laptops sometime during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 7:54 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Norman Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect smashed a rear window, ransacked the home, and fled with an unknown amount of property. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 7

Around 3:48 p.m., an officer responded to Nordstrom, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a petty theft report. The victim stated her red leather purse was stolen sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. from the shoe department within Nordstrom. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 7:10 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic collision between two vehicles in the area of Lower Azusa Road and Quarry Drive. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.208%. The 70-year-old male from Covina was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Nov. 8

Shortly after 2:39 p.m., an officer responded to Adidas, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed three female suspects entered the store and while one of the suspects distracted the employee, the other two concealed $555.00 worth of merchandise in their purses. All three fled the location without making payment. The suspects are described as three heavy-set black females. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 5:51 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Sharon Road regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspects broke a rear window, ransacked the home, and fled with jewelry. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 9

Before 1:24 p.m., an officer responded to Wells Fargo Bank, 211 East Foothill Boulevard, regarding a fraud report. An investigation revealed the suspect attempted to pass a fraudulent check. When the teller called to verify the check, the suspect fled leaving behind his ID, check, and debit card. The suspect is described as a black male, 32 to 36-years-old, approximately 5’9”, and had an address in the City of Sebring, Florida. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 9:23 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Las Tunas Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspects kicked in the front door, rummaged through the bedrooms, and fled with an unknown amount of property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 10

At about 12:40 p.m., an officer responded to CVS, 9952 Las Tunas Drive, regarding a grand theft report. An investigation revealed the suspect selected more than $1,300.00 worth of makeup and medication before exiting the store, failing to make payment. As he was fleeing the location, the officer located the 42-year-old male from Lake Elsinore. He was identified as the suspect, arrested, and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 12:57 p.m., an officer responded to the 1100 block of East Camino Real Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect cut the lock and stole a Milwaukee coring tool that was stored in the victim’s truck bed sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on today’s date. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 11

Shortly after 3:07 p.m., an officer responded to a condominium complex in the 900 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a mail theft report. The officer determined an unidentified suspect forced their way into the complex’s mail box and stole an unknown amount of mail. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 6:29 p.m., an officer responded to Macy’s, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a shoplifting report. Loss prevention specialists witnessed the suspect exit the store with a $145.00 sweatshirt, failing to make payment. The 27-year-old male from Rowland Heights was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. An investigation revealed the suspect lied about his identity and, during a records check of his correct name; the officer discovered he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He also attempted to bring illegal narcotics into the jail. The offenses were added to his list of charges.