Arcadia Crime Blotters: Oct. 29 – Nov. 4

Oct. 29

Shortly before 12:00 a.m., an officer responded to the 1400 block of Oaklawn Road regarding an animal bite report. The officer discovered a loose German shepherd bit a female victim and killed her Chihuahua. The loose dog escaped from the owner’s yard as he was parking his vehicle. Arcadia Fire responded and transported the female victim to Huntington Memorial Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 6:53 p.m., an officer responded to Macy’s, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a robbery report. An investigation revealed the suspect attempted to steal jewelry from the store when he was confronted by loss prevention. During the confrontation, the suspect swung at the loss prevention employee. The 19-year-old male suspect from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Oct. 30

Just after 7:09 a.m., an officer responded to the 11600 block of Clark Street regarding an intoxicated subject. The officer located the 31-year-old male from Irwindale walking and discovered he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. During the booking process, the officer located methamphetamine in the suspect’s wallet. The additional offense was added to his list of charges.

At approximately 11:13 a.m., an officer responded to the living quarters inside Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding a burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect entered the victim’s room through an unlocked window and stole two saddle cloths belonging to two high stakes horses. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Oct. 31

Around 1:03 p.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of Laurel Avenue regarding a bicycle theft report. An investigation revealed the unknown suspect entered the backyard through an unlocked side gate and stole two bicycles. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 7:45 p.m., an officer responded to the Coach store at the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered two male suspects entered the store and stole $3,135.00 worth of merchandise before exiting the store, failing to make payment. One of the items contained a tracking device and the property was tracked to the area of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

The suspects are described as black males, both wearing grey hooded sweatshirts and dark colored pants. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 1

Shortly after 11:13 a.m., an officer responded to the area of 1200 North Santa Anita Avenue regarding a suspicious subject report. The officer located the subject and during a consensual search, discovered the 24-year-old male from El Monte was in possession of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. A records check revealed he had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 4:18 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud investigation. The victim stated an unknown suspect made fraudulent deposits and withdrawals from his account resulting in a negative balance of nearly $9,000.00. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained their personal information or the identity of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 2

Before 12:22 a.m., officers responded to Maki & Sushi Restaurant, 302 East Huntington Drive, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed two suspects smashed the front glass door, stole the cash register, and fled eastbound in a dark colored vehicle. Starbucks, located at 300 East Huntington Drive, was also burglarized by the same suspects.

Around 1:14 a.m., an officer responded to Duo-Pot Restaurant, 1228 South Golden West Avenue, regarding a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage revealed the same three suspects who burglarized Starbucks and Maki & Sushi also burglarized this location and stole the cash register. Approximately 40 commercial burglaries occurred throughout Los Angeles and Riverside Counties on the night of November 2nd. Riverside County Sheriff Department, Norco Station, arrested three of the suspects. They include two 20-year-old males from Compton and a 17-year-old male from Long Beach. Between surveillance footage and confessions, the three arrestees have been linked to a large number of the burglaries. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 3:

At about 7:14 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of East Live Oak Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect pried open a large tool box attached to the truck bed sometime during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 12:47 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a theft from vehicle report. The victim stated the suspect entered the unlocked vehicle, parked in the 2400 block of Lee Avenue, and stole his wallet. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 4

Shortly after 2:07 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a grand theft report. An investigation revealed a store employee stole nearly $1,200.00 worth of merchandise and money from the business by performing fraudulent transactions. The 19-year-old female from Whittier was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 11:02 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Peck Road and Live Oak Avenue for having a broken license plate light and modified exhaust. During a consensual search of the vehicle, the officer located cocaine. The 21-year-old male from El Monte was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.