Arcadia Police Blotter: Dec. 10 – Dec. 16

Dec. 10

At approximately 4:46 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Oxford Drive regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed a white male stole the victim’s package containing more than $500.00 worth of property from his porch at 1:53 a.m. on today’s date. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly before 5:56 a.m., an officer responded to Gem Coin, 135 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a commercial burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspects removed a rear sliding glass door from the track, ransacked the location, and fled with an unknown amount of property. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 11

Just after 3:51 p.m., an officer responded to Holy Angeles, 370 Campus Drive, regarding a theft report. The reporting party provided surveillance photos of an unknown male suspect stealing a 2.5’ tall white stone statue of Mary at 9 p.m. on the previous evening. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., an officer responded to Arcadia High School, 180 Campus Drive, regarding a vandalism report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed the victim’s rear passenger side window of her vehicle sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. on today’s date. No loss was reported. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Dec. 12

Around 7:38 a.m., an officer initiated an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Huntington Drive for having a broke tail light. A records check revealed the driver, a 29-year-old male from Los Angeles, was unlicensed, had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and did not have insurance. An investigation revealed the driver also had a forged Social Security Card. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 12:25 p.m., officers responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a theft report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect used the victim’s checks to fraudulently cash $2000.00. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her checks or the identity of the suspect.

Shortly after 10:29 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Huntington Drive at Gate 3 of the Santa Anita Race Track for failing to stop at a red light. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the vehicle. A series of tests confirmed the 64-year-old female from South Pasadena was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. She was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Dec. 13

At about 7:59 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Magna Vista Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim discovered his 2014 BMW 328 sedan was stolen sometime during the previous evening. The vehicle was located by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department – Temple Station. The investigation is ongoing.

Before 7:26 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Colorado Street and Chelsea Road regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed bait packages to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed four suspects had the stolen bait package in their vehicle. The suspects also had property in their vehicle linking them to a prior package theft in the City of Arcadia, as well as property stolen during a residential burglary in Agoura Hills. Three 18-year-old males from Los Angeles and a 16-year-old from Los Angeles were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Dec. 14

Around 6:20 p.m., an officer responded to the 9900 block of Las Tunas Drive regarding a battery report. An investigation revealed an altercation between to adults, believed to be transients, resulted in the male suspect hitting the female victim in the face two days prior. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect, a 47-year-old male from San Gabriel, is outstanding at the time of this report. Los Angeles County Fire Department transported the victim to Arcadia Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Dec. 15

At about 7:40 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Juanita Avenue in the City of La Verne regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered the city vehicle was parked at the employee’s home in La Verne when an unknown suspect tampered with the door lock and stole a laptop, flashlight, and City jacket sometime during the previous evening. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 4:48 p.m., an officer responded a residence in the 1000 block of West Duarte Road regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects entered the residence through an unlocked window, ransacked the home, and fled with 9 pairs of Yeezy shoes, valued at $1900.00. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Dec. 16

Shortly after 1:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the intersection of Lynd Avenue and Mayflower Avenue for riding his bicycle against the flow of traffic. During a consensual search of the subject, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe. The 47-year-old male from El Monte was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 6:44 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a shoplifting report. Loss prevention specialists witnessed the suspect conceal more than $500.00 worth of merchandise in her purse before she exited the store, failing to make payment. The 35-year-old female from Los Angeles was cited and released in the field.