Arcadia Police Blotter Dec. 17 – Dec. 23

Dec. 17

Shortly before 7:34 p.m., officers responded to Home Liquor, 502 ½ East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a robbery report. The victim, a clerk at the store, said two men entered the business, and while asking for change, one suspect displayed a handgun and the victim gave the suspects approximately $500.00 in cash. They fled eastbound on Live Oak Avenue on foot.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males, both 20 to 25-years-old, and approximately 5’7”. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 18

Just after 2:20 p.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of West Naomi Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. An investigation revealed that sometime on today’s date between 1:00 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., an unknown suspect stole the victim’s lawn mower, chain saw, and two weed eaters from his unlocked Chevrolet Express utility van. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 2:27 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West Camino Real Avenue regarding a vandalism report. Surveillance footage revealed a fellow tenant of the residence threw a chair at the victim’s vehicle, breaking the rear window and causing numerous dents. The suspect, a 27-year-old male from Arcadia, is outstanding at the time of this report.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Colorado Place regarding a battery report. The officer discovered a physical altercation occurred between two men after the suspect’s vehicle hit the victim’s vehicle. The suspect tackled the victim to the ground, threatened to shoot the victim, and then threw the victim’s phone across Colorado Boulevard before fleeing eastbound on Colorado Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a 40 to 49-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” and 200 pounds, driving a black Mercedes SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 19

Around 1:03 a.m., an officer responded to the 1400 block of South First Avenue regarding suspects looking through mail boxes. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer located a subject matching the provided description. An investigation revealed the suspect, a 28-year-old male from Azusa, was in possession of stolen mail from at least eight Arcadia addresses and burglary tools. A records check revealed the suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 4:05 a.m., officers responded to CVS Pharmacy, 1401 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a robbery report. An investigation revealed three suspects entered the business, robbed individual store employees before demanding cash from the registers. The suspects fled in an unknown direction with approximately $500.00.

The suspects are described as two black males, roughly 5’10” tall, thin builds, wearing hooded sweatshirts. The third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering his face. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after 1:57 p.m., an officer responded to Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 West Duarte Road, regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered sometime between December 13th and today’s date, unknown suspects pried open an exterior door, accessed a safe, and fled with nothing of value. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 7:59 p.m., officers responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed a traffic control employee was intoxicated while directing traffic and purposefully hit the victim’s vehicle with his traffic wand causing damage. The 25-year-old male from El Monte was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Dec. 20

Before 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Floral Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspect(s) forced open a rear sliding glass door, ransacked the location, and fled with an unknown amount of property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 5:12 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Vaquero Road regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed bait packages to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed two suspects had the stolen bait package and burglary tools in their vehicle. The suspects also had property in their vehicle linking them to a prior package theft in the City of Arcadia. The 35-year-old male from Montclair and 24-year-old male from Montclair were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 6:39 p.m., an officer responded to Sprint, 651 West Duarte Road, regarding a grand theft report. The officer discovered three suspects entered the location and stole three cellphones from the display. They fled in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as three black males, two of them between the ages of 18 and 20-years-old, and the third was between 20 and 25-years-old. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 2:20 a.m., an officer responded to the area of Baldwin Avenue and Camino Real regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect was driving with a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. The suspect, a 20-year-old male from Arcadia, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking

Dec. 21

Shortly after 6:35 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding the activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 52-year-old male from Los Angeles was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was cited and released in the field.

Dec. 22

At approximately 2:04 p.m., an officer responded to Sunny Bay Pharmacy, 450 East Huntington Drive, regarding a robbery report. An investigation revealed two male suspects entered the location, brandished a handgun, and demanded the victims move into the storage room while the suspects stole various medications from an unlocked safe and cabinet.

Suspect 1 is described as a black male, 25 to 35-years-old, approximately 5’7”, 165 pounds, wearing a red vest and a black hooded jacket. Suspect 2 is described as a black male wearing dark sunglasses, a hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The investigation is ongoing.