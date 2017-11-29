Arcadia Police Blotter: Nov. 19 – Nov. 27

Nov. 19

Shortly before 9:40 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a battery report. The officer determined the altercation occurred between two juvenile males because the suspect did not appreciate the victim talking to a girl they both liked. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 20

At approximately 1:02 a.m., officer responded to CVS, 1401 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 30-year-old male from Thousand Oaks was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Monte Verde Drive regarding an attempted burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) shattered a rear glass door but did not enter the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 7:33 p.m., an officer responded to Nordstrom, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed three suspects cut the security tags to four designer handbags and fled on foot. The total reported loss is $6,600.

The suspects are described as two black females in their twenties, and a black male suspect, also in his twenties. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 8:45 p.m., an officer responded to Holy Angels Church, 370 Campus Drive, regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed the front passenger window and stole the victim bag sometime between 6:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on today’s date. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 22

Just before 7:44 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of East Foothill Boulevard regarding a battery report. The officer discovered an altercation ensued between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulting in the male suspect throwing a porcelain coffee mug at the victim’s face. The impact chipped her tooth. The suspect, a 25-year-old male from Arcadia, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Shortly after 5:42 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Duarte Road and El Monte Avenue. An investigation revealed the suspect rear ended a vehicle and injured the driver and passenger. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his vehicle. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect was driving with a blood alcohol content of .166. The 62-year-old male from Duarte was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 6:27 p.m., an officer responded to Ralphs, 211 East Huntington Drive, regarding a robbery report. The officer determined three suspects stole an unknown amount of over-the-counter heartburn medication and fled the store, failing to make payment. As they passed the cash registers, one of the suspects pushed the manager. All three suspects fled in a vehicle driven by a fourth female. The suspects are described as four black females in a blue Toyota Camry. The investigation is ongoing.

Before 9:49 p.m., an officer responded to the 1000 block of Orange Grove Avenue regarding a traffic collision. An investigation revealed the female driver collided into a concrete mailbox before fleeing on foot. The officer contacted the 59-year-old driver from Sierra Madre and discovered she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. She also made threats to harm herself and was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 23

Around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 500 block of Workman Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect shattered a rear window to the residence with a BB gun. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 24

At about 7:44 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of California Street regarding a theft from vehicle report. The victim stated an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle sometime during the previous evening and stole his computer bag and check book. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Shortly after 3:34 p.m., an officer contacted the driver of a vehicle parked in a handicapped stall at the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue. An investigation revealed the driver unlawfully parked in the handicapped stall as the handicapped placard was not issued to him, but rather to his father. The 18-year-old male from San Gabriel was cited and released in the field.

Just before 4:46 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Fallen Leaf Road regarding a package theft report. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect stole the victim’s package from his front porch. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, bald, with a full goatee, and was driving a black Honda Fit. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 25

At approximately 4:05 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a fight in progress. The officer discovered an altercation occurred between the suspect and the victim over a parking stall resulting in the suspect pulling a knife on the victim. The suspect is described as an Asian male, 20 to 30-years-old, and 6’ tall. The suspect was driving a white four-door Acura. The investigation is ongoing.