Arcadia Police Blotter: Nov. 26 – Dec. 2

Nov. 26

Shortly before 8:41 a.m., an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect entered and ransacked the victim’s assigned storage cabinet sometime during the previous night. No loss has been reported at the time of this report. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 10:28 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 28-year-old male from Los Angeles was in possession of the stolen bicycle, GPS tracker, a concealed knife, Xanax, and a smoking pipe. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Nov. 27

Just after 8:30 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 11800 block of Clark Street regarding a mail theft report. The officer determined unidentified suspect(s) pried open the mail box door and stole an unknown amount of mail. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Colorado Place and Oak Hurst Lane for having expired registration. A records check of the driver revealed the 35-year-old male from Echo Park was on probation for auto theft, he was driving with a suspended license, and he was in possession of burglary tools. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Nov. 28

Around 8:11 a.m., an officer responded to Hickman Mechanical, 11930 Goldring Road, regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect manipulated the exterior gate, entered an unlocked storage unit, and fled emptyhanded. The burglary may be linked to a previous incident where an unidentified suspect entered a storage unit and fled with nearly $50,000 worth of property.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic male between 45 and 55-years-old, wearing a grey T-shirt and driving the late model, tan, Toyota Camry. Suspect 2 is described as a Hispanic male driving a red Mitsubishi truck. The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 12:25 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Mayflower Avenue and Shrode Street regarding a petty theft report. The victim stated her daughter recently built a “Free Little Library” and sometime during the previous evening, an unknown suspect stole the library and its books. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 29

Shortly after 11:34 a.m., an officer responded to Pavilions, 745 West Naomi Avenue, regarding a theft report. The suspect was seen exiting the store, failing to make payment for a cart full of wine, toiletries, and soda.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 50 to 55-years-old, driving an older model, silver, Chevrolet Malibu. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 1:21 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a package theft report. An investigation revealed a 38-year-old male parolee from Burbank stole the victim’s package as well as a 38-year-old male from Pomona. During a consensual search of the parolee, the officer located methamphetamine. Also, a records check of the accomplice revealed he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Before 2:37 p.m., an officer responded to the 900 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a robbery report. The victim stated she was seated at the bus stop when the suspect grabbed her purse from the bench and fled to his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties or thirties, approximately 6’ tall, with a thin build, and short brown hair. He did not have any facial hair or glasses. He fled in a green, four-door sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 8:12 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of West Naomi Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the residence through an unlocked bedroom window, ransacked the home, and fled with cash and designer watches. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 8:15 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Naomi Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear window, ransacked the location, and fled with jewelry. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 30

Just before 8:02 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of East Las Flores Avenue regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed three suspects shattered a rear window, ransacked the home, and as they fled with an unknown amount of property, the alarm activated.

All three suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, gloves, and pants. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 1

Shortly after 11:09 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Rancho Road regarding a fraud report. The victim stated between October 10th and November 13th of this year, an unknown suspect used his credit card to make seven fraudulent transactions totaling $143.90 in the state of New Jersey. The victim was in possession of his credit card and is unsure how the suspect obtained his personal information. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 2

At approximately 5:51 a.m., an officer responded to Carl’s Jr., 165 East Duarte Road regarding a vehicle burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect(s) shattered the front passenger window and stole the victim’s wallet. The suspect(s) then used her credit card in the City of South El Monte. The investigation is ongoing.