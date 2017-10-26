Arcadia Police Blotter Oct. 15 – Oct. 21

Oct. 15

Shortly before 1:35 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding an assault report. An investigation revealed an argument occurred between a husband and a wife resulting in the husband kicking the wife in the leg and injuring her. The 38-year-old male from Arcadia is outstanding at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of California Street regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle sometime during the previous night and fled undetected with a baby bag. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Oct. 16

Just after 6:36 a.m., an officer responded to the horse trail in the 600 block of East Live Oak Avenue regarding an assault report. The officer determined a physical altercation ensued between two males resulting in the suspect hitting the victim in the face with a wooden fence stake. The victim was transported to Arcadia Methodist Hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 60-year-old male from Temple City, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check revealed the suspect also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

At approximately 8:48 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Arcadia Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) cut the lock to a carport sometime during the previous night and fled with various tools. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 17

Around 11:22 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding a battery report. The officer discovered a physical altercation occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulting in the suspect, a 39-year-old male from South El Monte, grabbing the victim by the arm and neck. The suspect was located, arrested, and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 3:05 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unknown suspect obtained his credit card information and charged more than $16,000 in fraudulent purchases. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained his personal information or the identity of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after 12:10 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Catalpa Road regarding a burglary in progress. Via surveillance footage, the victim witnessed the suspect, a 39-year-old male transient, in her backyard. An investigation revealed he had entered the residence and a detached garage. Responding officers located the suspect, arrested him, and transported him to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Oct. 18

At about 7:20 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding an intoxicated subject. The officer determined the suspect, a 38-year-old male from Monrovia, was unable to care for himself and was subsequently arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Oct. 19

Before 2:51 a.m., an officer responded to a traffic collision between two vehicles near the intersection of Las Tunas Drive and Gilpin Way. Upon contacting the drivers, the officer discovered one of them, a 23-year-old male from El Monte, had been driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the suspect had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 11:16 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Bishop Court regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed the residence was burglarized two days prior and, on October 19th, unknown suspects forced open the boarded up windows and ransacked the residence. The loss is unknown at the time of this report and it is unknown if the same suspects committed both burglaries. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 20

At about 12:06 p.m., officers were alerted by the Automated License Plate Reader system of a stolen vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Live Oak Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated and the subjects were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check revealed the driver, a 55-year-old male from Lake Elsinore had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. During the booking process, the officer discovered the passenger, a 67-year-old male from La Puente, was in possession of a controlled substance.

Just before 8:18 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a battery report. An investigation revealed an altercation occurred between a male victim and a male suspect known to the victim resulting in the suspect punching and kicking the victim multiple times. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Oct. 21

Shortly after 4:38 a.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Huntington Drive and Centennial Way regarding a non-injury collision. Upon contacting the driver of the solo vehicle, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver’s breath. The officer determined the suspect was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and the 35-year-old male from Los Angeles was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 10:46 a.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of West Longden Avenue regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. An investigation revealed a 31-year-old female from Montebello and a 29-year-old male from La Puente had the stolen package, property, and tracking device in his vehicle. Officers also located stolen mail, check books, and stolen California ID cards. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.