Arcadia Police Blotters: June 11 – June 17

June 11

Shortly before 12:47 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect concealed more than $200 worth of merchandise in her purse and exited the store, failing to make payment. The 20-year-old female from Sherman Oaks was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 6:18 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) shattered a front window, ransacked the residence, and fled with an unknown amount of property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

June 12

At about 11:58 a.m., an officer responded to a parking garage in the 100 block of West Huntington Drive regarding two attempted vehicle burglaries and two completed vehicle burglaries. The officer discovered an unknown suspect broke into four vehicles sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on today’s date, stole various items from two vehicles, and fled. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a stalled vehicle blocking traffic near the intersection of Huntington Drive and Santa Anita Avenue. A records check of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen out of Granada Hills. Inside the vehicle were stolen telephones, computers, passports, and other various items. The 22-year-old male from Azusa was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

June 13

Around 11:08 a.m., an officer responded to deCroupets Cakes, 23 East Huntington Drive, regarding a fraud report. The officer discovered the suspect used a falsified ID to pass a fraudulent $100 travelers cheque. The suspect is described as a 45 to 60-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” tall and 175 pounds. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 8:10 p.m., an officer responded to 24 Hour Fitness parking structure, 125 North First Avenue, regarding a theft of bicycle report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect removed the front tire from the bike frame, since it was secured to the bike rack, and stole the frame and rear tire sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. on today’s date. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

June 14

Shortly after 6:10 a.m., an officer responded to CVS Pharmacy, 1401 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. The officer discovered the suspect concealed more than $200 worth of cosmetics in her purse and, during a consensual search of the suspect, the officer located a controlled substance. A records check revealed the 28-year-old female from Bradbury also had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants. She was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 8:21 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of West Foothill Boulevard regarding a mail theft report. Surveillance footage captured the suspect stealing the victim’s mail at 2:30 a.m. on today’s date. The suspect is described as a male in his 20’s or 30’s with dark hair, a short goatee, and a stocky build. The investigation is ongoing.

June 15

At approximately 11:15 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department parking lot regarding a vandalism report. The victim stated he parked his vehicle in a parking lot at 745 West Naomi Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. during the previous evening, and when he returned, discovered numerous scratches to the trunk, doors, gas cap, headlights, and the hood. The scratches appear to have been made with a key. The victim does not know who would have vandalized his vehicle. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 8:42 p.m., an officer responded to Top Education Institute, 909 South Santa Anita Avenue, regarding a threat report. An investigation revealed a tutor became upset over teaching material and began making threats to shoot the victim. The 27-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

June 16

At about 12:53 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 200 block of North First Avenue regarding a grand theft report. The victim, the owner of the location, discovered a former tenant stole carpet, sinks, light fixtures, switches, baseboards, kitchenette, and nearly all other parts of the building before being evicted.

Just before 6:07 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive, regarding a vehicle burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear window, stole laptops, tablets, and electronics, and fled undetected. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

June 17

Shortly after 3:45 a.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Colorado Boulevard for making an improper right turn. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver’s breath. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 24-year-old male from Baldwin Park had a blood alcohol content of .15%. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 12:29 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The reporting party, a loss prevention specialist with Ralphs Grocery Store, discovered a series of fraudulent transactions where the unknown suspect altered Coinstar receipts to falsely obtain money. The investigation is ongoing.