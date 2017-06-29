Arcadia Police Blotters: June 18 – June 24

June 18

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of Camino Grove Avenue regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy packages containing bait property and tracking devices to combat the increase in package thefts from residential areas. The officer discovered a 40-year-old male from Artesia had the stolen package, property, and tracking device in his vehicle. After providing the officer with a fraudulent name, a records check of the correct name revealed the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 7:39 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a petty theft report. Loss prevention specialist witnessed two suspects conceal numerous items in their purses before exiting the store, failing to make payment. The officer discovered one of the suspects, a 33-year-old female from Moreno Valley, had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The 33-year-old and a 35-year-old female from Moreno Valley were arrested for petty theft. A third suspect, a 27-year-old female from Fresno, was cited in the field for possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.

June 19

At approximately 4:40 a.m., an officer contacted a subject in the 100 block of East Huntington Drive for riding a bicycle at night without any lights. A records check revealed the suspect had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. During a consensual search of the suspect, the officer located narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and several stolen credit cards. The suspect admitting to making a purchase with one of the credit cards. The 28-year-old male from Duarte was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 9:53 a.m., an officer responded to the former location of Fresh N’ Easy, 133 East Foothill Boulevard, regarding a burglary report. Sometime during the previous week, an unknown suspect entered the business, likely through an unlocked door, and stole copper tubing and electrical wiring. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

June 20

Around 1:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of North Santa Anita Avenue regarding subjects trespassing at the property of an abandoned church. During a consensual search of the subjects, the officer located a meth pipe on the male and methamphetamine and a meth pipe on the female suspect. A 31-year-old male and a 43-year-old female, both from Monrovia, were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 3:15 p.m., an officer responded to Walgreens, 140 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a subject possibly under the influence. Upon contacting the subject, the officer determined the suspect was in public and under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The 35-year-old male from Monrovia was cited and released in the field.

June 21

Shortly after 11:09 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Longden Avenue and Holly Avenue for expired registration. Upon contacting the driver, the driver provided the officer with a false name and a records check of the driver’s real name revealed he had three outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The passenger also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located burglary tools and numerous stolen items reported from vehicle burglaries in nearby cities. The 28-year-old male from Upland and the 35-year-old female from Rosemead were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 3:55 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Le Roy Avenue regarding a fraud report. The victim discovered two unauthorized withdrawals were conducted on May 1st without her permission. The total loss was $1,800.00. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her ATM card and PIN number. The investigation is ongoing.

June 22

Around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to The Cheesecake Factory, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding two suspects who failed to pay their bill. The officers determined the suspects accrued a total bill of $58.29 before exiting the restaurant, failing to make payment. The suspects were located and a 24-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The accomplice, a 24-year-old female from Pasadena, was cited in the field due to health issues.

At approximately 5:59 p.m., officers responded to The Outback Steakhouse, 166 East Huntington Drive, regarding a theft report. A witness reported seeing a male suspect enter an unlocked vehicle, rummage through the glove box, and walk away with paperwork from the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and black pants. The investigation is ongoing.

June 23

At about 4:27 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2000 block of South Santa Anita Avenue regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects smashed a rear sliding glass door, ransacked the residence, and fled with jewelry and cash. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males, average builds, both wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 9:52 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2400 block of South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspects smashed a rear sliding glass door, ransacked the home, and fled undetected. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The loss is unknown at this time.

June 24

Shortly after 9:22 a.m., an officer responded to CVS Pharmacy, 1401 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a fraud report. The reporting party, a loss prevention specialist, discovered a series of fraudulent transactions where the unknown suspects altered Coinstar receipts to falsely obtain money.

The suspects are described as a white male, 40 to 45-years-old, short dark hair, and a medium build. The second suspect is a white female, 25 to 30-years-old, with long dark hair, and a slender build. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 10:03 p.m., an officer responded to Arcadia High School, 185 Campus Drive, regarding a vehicle burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) smashed the vehicle’s rear window and stole the third row seat sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on today’s date. The investigation is ongoing.