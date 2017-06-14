Arcadia Police Blotters: June 4 – June 10

June 4

Shortly before 1:33 a.m., an officer responded to 24 Hour Fitness, 125 North First Ave., regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed the victim’s front passenger window and stole her purse. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 8:43 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a domestic violence report. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered her home while she was sleeping, read her text messages, became angry, and punched and scratched her. The suspect prevented the victim from leaving and also threatened to kill her. The 24-year-old male from Whittier was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

June 5

At approximately 4:03 p.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department regarding a grand theft that occurred at Club Knockouts, 1580 Clark Street. An investigation revealed an employee on her last day stole a fellow employee’s purse and when she found out her personal information could not be deleted from their records, the suspect returned the victim’s purse. Some of the victim’s property was still missing. The suspect is a 30-year-old female from San Bernardino. The investigation is ongoing.

June 6

Shortly before 7:08 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of East Huntington Drive regarding a stolen vehicle report. The officer discovered the victim’s new Honda Civic had been stolen sometime during the previous night. An investigation revealed the car keys had been stolen and the suspects, a 35-year-old male from Chino Hills, and a 33-year-old female from La Verne were in possession of additional stolen property. The male was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The female suspect is outstanding at the time of this report.

Just after 2:19 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a forgery report. The victim mailed a check her rent check and later discovered the cashed check had been altered. The payable party was now “Kathlyn Ayala” and the amount had increased to $3,100.00. The victim mailed her check through an outside United States Post Office mailbox. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 7:01 p.m., an officer responded to the APD front counter regarding a fraud report. After making a purchase on “We Chat”, a Chinese social media platform, the suspect contacted the juvenile victim threatening to kill him if he did not pay $1,500.00. The victim paid the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

June 7

Shortly after 4:24 a.m., an officer responded Arcadia Optometry, 1021 South Baldwin Ave., regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspect(s) shattered the front glass door, stole nearly 80 pairs of sunglasses, and fled undetected. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 1:28 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Holly Ave. regarding a burglary in progress. The reporting party watched surveillance footage from her cellphone as the two suspects entered her house. The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived. The suspects fled with laptops, cash, and a tablet. The suspects are described as two thin Hispanic males. The investigation is ongoing.

June 8

At approximately midnight, an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Naomi Ave. regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects activated the residence’s alarm system, but due to a number of false alarms, the alarm company was told not to notify the police. The reporting party discovered the burglary a short time later but the suspects were gone by the time officers arrived. No loss was reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 1:14 p.m., an officer responded to the 600 block of West Duarte Road regarding a vehicle burglary report. The victim returned to her vehicle and found the suspect rummaging through the trunk. The suspect had also found a valet key and placed it in the ignition. The 30-year-old male from North Hollywood was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

June 9

At about 4:45 a.m., an officer initiated consensual contact with a subject walking with a sledge hammer near the intersection of Peck Road and Clark Street. During a consensual search of the subject, the officer located stolen mail. A records check revealed the 26-year-old from South El Monte had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 6:11 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of North First Ave. regarding a package theft report. The victim noticed a suspicious person on his porch shortly after a package went missing. The suspect fled in a newer Audi SUV with no license plates. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, heavy set, approximately 6’2” and 200 pounds. The investigation is ongoing.

June 10

Shortly after 1:08 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the 00 block of West Huntington Drive for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. During a consensual search of the subject, the officer located numerous individually packaged items of jewelry with professional price tags for which the suspect had no explanation as to why he had them in his possession. The 36-year-old male from Monrovia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 1:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Golden West Avenue and Panorama Drive regarding a distraught female crying. The officers could not find the female but initiated contact with a male subject in the area carrying several bags. A records check revealed the 33-year-old male from Los Angeles was in possession of stolen identification cards, prescription medication and cocaine. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.