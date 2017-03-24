Arcadia Police Blotters: March 12 – March 18

March 24th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

March 12

Shortly before 2:40 p.m., an officer responded to LA Fitness, 1325 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a trespassing report. The former gym member had been banned from the location and upon returning to the business, the officer arrested the 56-year-old male from Temple City. A consensual search of the suspect revealed stolen mail from a Temple City address. The suspect was transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 5:45 p.m., an officer responded to REI, 214 North Santa Anita Avenue, regarding a theft report. The officer discovered three suspects concealed store merchandise in their backpacks and fled without making payment.

The suspects are described as white males between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old. One suspect fled in a silver Ford Escape and the other two suspects fled in a white BMW. The investigation is ongoing.

March 13

At approximately 3:33 a.m., an officer responded to Chevron gas station, 11 East Live Oak Avenue, regarding a subject asleep in his vehicle with the engine running. The officer located the subject, and upon contacting the driver, detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 33-year-old male from Los Angeles was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and had a blood alcohol content of .22%. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 2:50 p.m., officers responded to U.S. Bank, 1400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a fraud report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect attempted to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,800.00 with the use of a fraudulent CA driver’s license.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5’6” tall, and 145 pounds. The investigation is ongoing.

March 14

Around 9:05 a.m., an officer responded to a condominium complex in the 600 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a burglary report. The victim stated an unknown suspect pried open a storage room sometime during the previous night and fled with tools. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Just before 9:52 a.m., an officer responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a vandalism report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect cut the hinges to a recycling container door. No loss was reported, no suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

March 15

Shortly after 11:32 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1400 block of South Third Avenue regarding a burglary report. The officer determined an unidentified suspect smashed a rear window, ransacked the residence, and fled undetected with an unknown amount of property. No witnesses were located.

At about 9:07 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue regarding a suspicious circumstances report. As the victim was driving down her street, she noticed several of her neighbors’ mail boxes were open and empty. The investigation is ongoing.

March 16

At approximately 10:03 a.m., an officer responded to First Cable Line, 11892 Goldring Road, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects broke a front window, ransacked the business, and fled undetected. The suspects fled with a cellphone, camera, and Mont Blanc fountain pen. The suspects left behind a silver Maglite flashlight. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 6:03 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a bicycle theft report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect cut the chain and stole the victim’s bike from the carport. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

March 17

At about 1:22 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Arbolada Drive regarding a burglary that had just occurred. An investigation revealed the unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear sliding glass door, ransacked one bedroom, and fled once they encountered the victim. No loss was reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 1:49 p.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of East St. Joseph Street regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The victim stated she was exiting her vehicle when three suspects approached her, asked her what time it was, and as the victim was looking for her phone, the suspects pepper sprayed her, and fled with her purse.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic female, 20 to 25-years-old, 5’2” tall, wearing a gray hat, black tank top, and sunglasses. The second suspect is a Hispanic female, 20 to 25-years-old, with black hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt. The third suspect is a Hispanic male, 20 to 25-years-old, heavyset with a dark shirt and basketball shorts. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 4:22 p.m., an officer responded to JCPenney, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a suspicious circumstances report. While the loss prevention staff was investigating a lost backpack, they discovered numerous pages of personal identifiable information belonging to nearly 40 victims. The suspect returned to claim his lost property. Officers arrested and transported the 46-year-old male from Baldwin Park to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

March 18

Shortly after 8:53 p.m., an officer responded to Macy’s, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. Surveillance footage revealed an unknown suspect carried more than $600 worth of merchandise past the exit and fled in an awaiting vehicle that was parked in the emergency lane just outside of the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25-years-old, approximately 6’ tall and 180 pounds. The suspect vehicle is a black, 4-door Infiniti. The investigation is ongoing.