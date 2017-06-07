Arcadia Police Blotters: May 28 – June 3

May 28

Just before 4:42 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Baldwin Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim heard his vehicle start and be driven away but an unknown suspect around 4:30 a.m. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Hungate Lane and Fairview Avenue. The vehicle was parked and unoccupied. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 9:46 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of West Huntington Drive regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect smashed the front passenger window and stole coins. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

May 29

At approximately 2:38 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall parking lot, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a vandalism report. The victim stated an altercation occurred between her and another driver over a parking spot. She parked her car and when she returned, she discovered someone scratched her vehicle. The suspect is an Asian male in his 50’s, driving a charcoal Honda minivan. The investigation is ongoing.

Just after 8:47 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Woodruff Avenue regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects smashed a rear sliding glass door, entered the residence, but were scared off then the resident returned home. The suspects were approximately 6’ tall, and they fled in a grey 4-door sedan. The investigation is ongoing. The loss is unknown at the time of this report.

May 30

Around 10:17 a.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a grand theft that occurred at the Santa Anita Race Track, 285 West Huntington Drive. An investigation revealed two employees had stolen at least $4,910.00 from vendor money bags over the past five months. One suspect is a 57-year-old male from Glendora and the other is a 26-year-old female from Whittier. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 1:27 p.m., an officer responded to Ralph’s, 211 East Foothill Boulevard, regarding a petty theft report. The officer discovered two female suspects stole laundry detergent and baby formula and fled in an awaiting vehicle. The suspects are both described as 20 to 25-year-old black females. The driver of the red Ford sedan was a 20 to 25-year-old black male. The investigation is ongoing.

May 31

Shortly after 8:38 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Santa Clara Street regarding an unknown trouble call. Officers determined an altercation ensued between a boyfriend and girlfriend resulting in the boyfriend, a 27-year-old male from Riverside, hitting and pushing the victim. Arcadia Fire responded and provided treatment to the victim. The suspect was located, arrested, and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 6:50 p.m., an officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Rancho Road and Hacienda Road for having tinted front windows and no front license plate. A records check of the occupants revealed the driver and one passenger each had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. A third occupant did not have any outstanding warrants but was on probation for burglary. A consensual search of the vehicle revealed burglary tools and stolen property. The suspects, a 20-year-old male from Pasadena, a 27-year-old male from Altadena, and a 23-year-old from Pasadena were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

June 1

At approximately 6:35 a.m., an officer responded to Tofu King, 713 West Duarte Road, regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed a front door, removed the till from the register, and fled with coins. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 4:04 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Palm Drive regarding a burglary that occurred on May 30th. Surveillance footage revealed three unknown suspects smashed a rear window with an unknown tool and tripped the alarm. The suspects then fled to an awaiting late model sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 8:33 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue regarding a theft from vehicle report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle, stole $200.00 cash, and fled. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

June 2

Just before 1:26 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim, an owner of a hotel in the City of Fullerton, noticed fraudulently written checks had been recently cashed and the victim did not give anyone permission to issue checks from her account. The reported loss is more than $13,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Around 6:42 p.m., an officer responded to Villa Catrina, 215 North Santa Anita Avenue, regarding a battery report. The victim stated he was hit in the back of the head by a protester and when he confronted the suspect, the suspect threw a handful of chips at him. The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 20-years-old, 5’5” tall. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, June 3

Shortly after 10:42 a.m., an officer responded to Ingenious Information, 324 East Foothill Boulevard, regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect smashed a window, ransacked the location, and fled with computers and coins. The investigation is ongoing.